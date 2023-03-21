Another Day Dawns premieres new song and music video, “Bitter.” This is the Lehighton-based hard rock band’s first new track in two years and they’re ready to reveal what they’re working on.

The new song first debuted Monday, March 20 exclusively on 979X with Lazy E, then “Bitter” was unleashed to all major streaming platforms midnight on Tuesday, March 21, along with an official music video.

The hard-hitting single from Another Day Dawns is a headbanger. Frontman Dakota Sean’s lovely lyricism, on top of the crave-able instrumentals and edgy breakdowns, creates a taste of what to expect in 2023 from this Pennsylvania band.

Another Day Dawns signed with Century Media Records in 2022 and “Bitter” is the first single from an album to be announced.

These updates arrive ahead of their upcoming spring tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush, which stops at the Mohegan Sun Arena at the Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on May 18.

Another Day Dawns formed in 2010 and popped off in popularity beyond NEPA’s music scene in recent years. This Lehigh Valley group has taken their original songs across the country and played big-name festivals such as Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Aftershock, and Louder Than Life (which they’ll play again in September).

Their sound is a modern blend of heavy metal and alternative rock. Band members include Dakota Sean on vocals, Tyler Ritter on guitar, Livi Dillon on bass, and Nick McGeehan on drums.