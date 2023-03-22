SCRANTON – Get your first look at Scranton’s newest art gallery and see inside the minds of brilliant regional artists during their first-time-ever First Friday event on April 7.

Acclaimed Scranton artist Helen Lavelle invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of The Gallery of Scranton, and the launch of its inaugural exhibit “The Artist’s Soul”, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 323 North Washington Ave.

In addition to Lavelle’s art, “The Artist’s Soul” show features work from prominent Northeast Pennsylvania artists Robert Bergstrasser, Michele Davis, Paul DeLuca, Timothy Hawkesworth, Earl Lehman, Allison Maslow, Travis Prince and Frank Wengen.

“As a direct result of my recent successful exhibit in New York, I was moved to show off the talent of incredible artists right here at home. These artists provide creative, intellectual and emotional insights into society at large,” states Lavelle, a nationally recognized leader in the advertising industry. “Their work impacts the masses and challenges the status quo.”

The Gallery is located in the historic Professional Arts Building, (formerly the Medical Arts Building); the street location which Lavelle believes will enhance the exciting Renaissance happening in Downtown Scranton. “The importance of the arts and creative sector on economic growth and vitality is often overlooked, but cannot be overstated,” continues Lavelle.

The theme “The Artist’s Soul” challenged the willingness of this diverse group to reveal the real, the raw, the honest art that is coming out of Northeast Pennsylvania. The show which will be personally curated by Lavelle, breaks the barriers down between Lackawanna, Luzerne and surrounding counties as well. “Great art knows no bounds, we know no boundaries.”

This group has exhibited locally and regionally…some nationally and internationally—to critical acclaim. This inaugural show gives the community the opportunity to meet and interact with these artists.

Lavelle said she plans to host more collaborative events at The Gallery in the future. Bringing the arts in every genre together sets the stage for memorable human interactions…all focused on quality of life.

Helen Lavelle is an artist, an advocate, and a classically-trained, contemporary painter based in Scranton, Pennsylvania. A nationally-recognized leader in the advertising industry and the founder of Lavelle Strategy Group, she was educated at Marywood University, Philadelphia’s Moore College of Art and Design, and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

Her artwork has been displayed at numerous galleries around the world including M.A.D.S. Art Gallery in Milan, Italy and the Canary Islands, and La MaMa Galleria in New York City.

Click here to learn more about The Gallery of Scranton and its grand opening celebration on April’s First Friday.