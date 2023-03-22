Stop asking what there is to do this weekend — we’ve got you covered with the Live Music List for the weekend of Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26. There are record releases, hip-hop nights, and benefit shows all over town where you can experience live music from local bands/artists.
***
River Street Jazz Café
The Mighty Susquehannas
SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Celebration of Life – in Loving Memory of Kyle Norvell
Featuring: War Ballad, Candle in the Dark, Junk Bergo, and Realign.
SUN, MARCH 26, 5:00 P.M.
***
The Woodlands
Half Way to Hell – AC/DC Tribute Band @ The Executive Lounge
FRI, MARCH 24, 9:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla @ The Executive Lounge
SAT, MARCH 25, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ King B @ Club Evolution
SAT, MARCH 25, 9:00 P.M.
***
F.M. Kirby Center
The Badlees – Record Release w/ Joe Burke & Co. and Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen
SAT, MARCH 25, 7:30 P.M.
***
The Keystone Stage
Maja Maddneßß for Hip-hop night by Rose Amp
FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
Variety of Artists for Diavolo Booking & Keystone Stage’s Benefit The Community Intervention Center
SAT, MARCH 25, 6:00 P.M.
***
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Start Making Sense – Talking Heads Show (SOLD OUT)
FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute)
SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.
***
Groove Brewing
Meg & Mare for Food Truck Saturday
SAT, MARCH 25, 4:00 P.M.
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
QBALL Duo
THURS, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
DB5
FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Marilyn Kennedy
SUN, MARCH 26, 5:00 p.m.
***
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
Dan Krochmal
FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M.
***
Drafts Bar & Grill
Riley Loftus
THURS, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
Flannery & Wiggy
FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Group Du Jour
SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Shaker Jones
SUN, MARCH 26, 3:00 P.M.
***
The VSpot
Holy Sardine
THURS, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
James Barrett
FRI, MARCH 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery
SAT, MARCH 25, 9:00 P.M.
***
Penn’s Peak
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M.
***
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Doc Pappa & The Renegade Ramblers for Rhythm & Brews
FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, MARCH 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado for Rhythm & Brews
SUN, MARCH 26, 2:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Triple Fret
FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Paul Martin
FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M.
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
War Ballad w/ Opening Act, Nathyn Knott of Tripple Yummy Records
FRI, MARCH 24, 9:30 P.M.
–
D West
SAT, MARCH 25, 10:00 P.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Brian Roder
THURS, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tom Acker
FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley
SAT, MARCH 25, 6:00 P.M.
***
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Shane Fabiani & Bobby Scott
SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.
***
Original Pocono Pub
Zac Lawless
FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ian Kirk
SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.
***
Broadway Grille
QBALL
FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 p.m.
–
Naomi and Alex
SAT, MARCH 25, 3:00 P.M.
–
Keystone Groove
SAT, MARCH 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Twin Hall
SUN, MARCH 26, 3:00 P.M.
***
Mohegan Sun Casino
Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 24, 8:30 P.M.
–
CC Music @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MARCH 24, 9:30 P.M.
–
Social Call @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 25, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 25, 9:30 P.M.
***