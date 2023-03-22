Stop asking what there is to do this weekend — we’ve got you covered with the Live Music List for the weekend of Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26. There are record releases, hip-hop nights, and benefit shows all over town where you can experience live music from local bands/artists.

***

River Street Jazz Café

The Mighty Susquehannas

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Celebration of Life – in Loving Memory of Kyle Norvell

Featuring: War Ballad, Candle in the Dark, Junk Bergo, and Realign.

SUN, MARCH 26, 5:00 P.M.

***

The Woodlands

Half Way to Hell – AC/DC Tribute Band @ The Executive Lounge

FRI, MARCH 24, 9:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, MARCH 25, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ King B @ Club Evolution

SAT, MARCH 25, 9:00 P.M.

***

F.M. Kirby Center

The Badlees – Record Release w/ Joe Burke & Co. and Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

SAT, MARCH 25, 7:30 P.M.

***

The Keystone Stage

Maja Maddneßß for Hip-hop night by Rose Amp

FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

Variety of Artists for Diavolo Booking & Keystone Stage’s Benefit The Community Intervention Center

SAT, MARCH 25, 6:00 P.M.

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Start Making Sense – Talking Heads Show (SOLD OUT)

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute)

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.

***

Groove Brewing

Meg & Mare for Food Truck Saturday

SAT, MARCH 25, 4:00 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

QBALL Duo

THURS, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

DB5

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Marilyn Kennedy

SUN, MARCH 26, 5:00 p.m.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Dan Krochmal

FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M.

***

Drafts Bar & Grill

Riley Loftus

THURS, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Flannery & Wiggy

FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Shaker Jones

SUN, MARCH 26, 3:00 P.M.

***

The VSpot

Holy Sardine

THURS, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

James Barrett

FRI, MARCH 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery

SAT, MARCH 25, 9:00 P.M.

***

Penn’s Peak

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M.

***

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Doc Pappa & The Renegade Ramblers for Rhythm & Brews

FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Pocono Duo for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, MARCH 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado for Rhythm & Brews

SUN, MARCH 26, 2:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Triple Fret

FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Paul Martin

FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

War Ballad w/ Opening Act, Nathyn Knott of Tripple Yummy Records

FRI, MARCH 24, 9:30 P.M.

–

D West

SAT, MARCH 25, 10:00 P.M.

***

Boulder View Tavern

Brian Roder

THURS, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tom Acker

FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SAT, MARCH 25, 6:00 P.M.

***

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Shane Fabiani & Bobby Scott

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.

***

Original Pocono Pub

Zac Lawless

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ian Kirk

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M.

***

Broadway Grille

QBALL

FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 p.m.

–

Naomi and Alex

SAT, MARCH 25, 3:00 P.M.

–

Keystone Groove

SAT, MARCH 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Twin Hall

SUN, MARCH 26, 3:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MARCH 24, 9:30 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 25, 9:30 P.M.

***