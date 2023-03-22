The Badlees play F.M. Kirby Center for record release
The Badlees takeover F.M. Kirby Center to celebrate their record release. They'll perform with Joe Burke & Co. and Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen who will also soon be dropping albums.

Stop asking what there is to do this weekend — we’ve got you covered with the Live Music List for the weekend of Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26. There are record releases, hip-hop nights, and benefit shows all over town where you can experience live music from local bands/artists.

*** 

River Street Jazz Café 

The Mighty Susquehannas 

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Celebration of Life – in Loving Memory of Kyle Norvell 

Featuring: War Ballad, Candle in the Dark, Junk Bergo, and Realign. 

SUN, MARCH 26, 5:00 P.M. 

*** 

The Woodlands 

Half Way to Hell – AC/DC Tribute Band @ The Executive Lounge 

FRI, MARCH 24, 9:30 P.M. 

– 

Hoopla @ The Executive Lounge 

SAT, MARCH 25, 9:30 P.M. 

– 

DJ King B @ Club Evolution 

SAT, MARCH 25, 9:00 P.M. 

*** 

F.M. Kirby Center 

The Badlees – Record Release w/ Joe Burke & Co. and Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

SAT, MARCH 25, 7:30 P.M. 

*** 

The Keystone Stage 

Maja Maddneßß for Hip-hop night by Rose Amp 

FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Variety of Artists for Diavolo Booking & Keystone Stage’s Benefit The Community Intervention Center 

SAT, MARCH 25, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Mauch Chunk Opera House 

Start Making Sense – Talking Heads Show (SOLD OUT) 

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute) 

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Groove Brewing 

Meg & Mare for Food Truck Saturday 

SAT, MARCH 25, 4:00 P.M. 

*** 

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant 

QBALL Duo 

THURS, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M. 

 

DB5 

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Kartune 

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Marilyn Kennedy 

SUN, MARCH 26, 5:00 p.m. 

*** 

The Dock on Wallenpaupack 

Dan Krochmal 

FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M. 

***

Drafts Bar & Grill 

Riley Loftus 

THURS, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Flannery & Wiggy 

FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Group Du Jour 

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Shaker Jones 

SUN, MARCH 26, 3:00 P.M. 

***

The VSpot 

Holy Sardine 

THURS, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M. 

 

James Barrett 

FRI, MARCH 24, 9:00 P.M. 

– 

The Fuchery 

SAT, MARCH 25, 9:00 P.M. 

*** 

Penn’s Peak 

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy 

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

ShawneeCraft Taproom 

Doc Pappa & The Renegade Ramblers for Rhythm & Brews 

FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M. 

– 

Pocono Duo for Rhythm & Brews 

SAT, MARCH 25, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Andrew Tirado for Rhythm & Brews 

SUN, MARCH 26, 2:00 P.M. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake 

Triple Fret 

FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre 

Paul Martin 

FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club 

War Ballad w/ Opening Act, Nathyn Knott of Tripple Yummy Records 

FRI, MARCH 24, 9:30 P.M. 

 

D West 

SAT, MARCH 25, 10:00 P.M.  

***

Boulder View Tavern 

Brian Roder 

THURS, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Tom Acker 

FRI, MARCH 24, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Adam McKinley 

SAT, MARCH 25, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Snapper’s Bar & Grill 

Shane Fabiani & Bobby Scott 

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Original Pocono Pub 

Zac Lawless 

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:00 P.M. 

– 

Ian Kirk 

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Broadway Grille 

QBALL 

FRI, MARCH 24, 7:00 p.m. 

 

Naomi and Alex 

SAT, MARCH 25, 3:00 P.M. 

 

Keystone Groove 

SAT, MARCH 25, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Twin Hall 

SUN, MARCH 26, 3:00 P.M. 

*** 

Mohegan Sun Casino 

Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers 

FRI, MARCH 24, 8:30 P.M. 

– 

CC Music @ Hive Taphouse 

FRI, MARCH 24, 9:30 P.M. 

 

Social Call @ Breakers 

SAT, MARCH 25, 8:30 P.M. 

 

Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse 

SAT, MARCH 25, 9:30 P.M. 

*** 

