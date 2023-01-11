WILKES-BARRE – For indoor, winter fun with the kids, Disney On Ice comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Thursday.

The magic comes alive as the cast presents their “Let’s Celebrate” show, featuring all your favorite Disney and Pixar characters.

This monumental ice-skating spectacular runs from Jan 12 through Jan 16. Audiences will be a part of the celebration of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and more.

The live show showcases an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s “Frozen” also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from “Finding Dory,” “Aladdin,” and “Beauty and the Beast” will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set.

With more than 30 melodious masterpieces, such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience. Join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice in an unforgettable experience.

Learn more about this event and purchase tickets at https://mohegansunarenapa.com/events/disneyonice2023.