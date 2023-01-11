SCRANTON — Brave souls will paddle 2.7 miles down the Lackawanna River for ShiverFest to raise awareness for local water protection.

Grab your river-faring vessels and your wet-suits for Lackawanna River Conservation Association’s event Saturday. Following the cold water expedition, everyone is invited to unfreeze and unwind at the Lace Works Tap & Grill for the ShiverFest 2023 Thaw Party.

Only the toughest of the tough dare attempt this icy journey, but this extreme kayaking and canoeing experience is a non-competitive race to celebrate our waterways. Kayaks and canoes launch at the Parker Street Bridge at noon and finish at Sweeney’s Beach.

Even if hopping on the river isn’t for you, the Thaw Party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. is a great way to support the environment and schmooze with participants after the paddle. Tickets are $15. The afterparty is a cash bar, but admission price benefits a good cause and gets you pizza!

People are encouraged to come cheer on ShiverFest participants. Runners at “Shiver on the River” Saturday might also catch a glimpse from the trail of these crazy kayakers making their way down the Lackawanna. Whether you’re braving it on the water or watching the action from the shore, Saturday is sure to be a memorable day for Scranton.

Missy Welshko-Williams, Program Manager at LRCA, said 2022 was the coldest year they’ve ever had for ShiverFest, so the LRCA looking forward to more manageable temperatures this year. Although the weather was bitter, ShiverFest still had about 20 dedicated paddlers who braved the mighty Lackawanna River in January 2022. … Many of whom will return to do it all again Saturday!

Welshko-Williams, program manager at LRCA, says participants really tend to enjoy themselves throughout this chilly event. For Shiverfest 2022, some even wore bald eagle costumes down the river. “You have to have some fun, or else you’ll freeze” joked Missy.

ShiverFest may be cold but the attendees are warm and friendly. “They are just a bunch of hearty souls travelling down the river together!” said Welshko-Williams. After hauling their kayaks and canoes out of the ice water, some really snow-hardy paddlers even elect to stay outside and hangout by the bonfire.

The LRCA are the people behind the scenes saving our environment. The Lackawanna River Conservation Association remediates water contamination, coordinates tire cleanups, maintain properties along the water, and educates children about the importance of protecting our resources.

If you’re fearless enough, there is no fee to register to go down the river but donations to LRCA are welcome. You can purchase tickets for the Thaw Party here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lrca-shiverfest-2023-thaw-party-tickets-498868227297.