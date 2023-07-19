There’s a lot on the schedule for this summer weekend! The Mountain Beer and Wine Festival serves up live music and great drinks at Penn’s Peak, Rockin’ The River continues onto its second week in Wilkes-Barre, and you can catch the Counting Crows in Bethlehem with Dashboard Confessional.
All this and a whole lot more detailed below, with entertainment happening across all towns, bars, and venues here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
This week’s cover photo: Local guitarist and vocalist, Tori V to perform live at Grotto Pizza in Harvey’s Lake on Sunday, July 23, starting at 1:00 p.m. in the Grand Slam Sports Bar. She also plays with her full band Saturday, July 22, at the Germania Hose Company Bazaar.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Wind Creek Event Center
Counting Crows with special guest, Dashboard Confessional
FRI, JULY 21, 7:30 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Captain, We’re Sinking
SAT, JULY 22, 7:30 P.M.
The Woodlands
Brain of J (Pearl Jam Tribute)
FRI, JULY 21, 9:30 P.M.
–
Sweet Pepper & The Long Hots
SAT, JULY 22, 9:30 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Shellshocked Churchills @ Summer Deck Parties
THURS, JULY 20, 6:30 P.M.
–
Dave Mason
FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival
SAT, JULY 22, 12:00 P.M.
–
Keystone Groove Duo @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival
SAT, JULY 22, 2:45 P.M.
–
The Shellshocked Churchill’s Duo @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival
SUN, JULY 23, 12:00 P.M.
–
Ultra King Deluxe Duo @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival
SUN, JULY 23, 2:45 P.M.
Germania Hose Company Bazaar
Tori V & The Karma
SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Bradley Phillip Parks
FRI, JULY 21, 5:00 P.M.
–
Jung Bergo
SAT, JULY 22, 5:00 P.M.
–
Just Joe
SUN, JULY 23, 2:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Betty White Devil
SAT, JULY 22, 6:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Brit and Kenny @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brian St. John @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JULY 22, 2:00 P.M.
–
Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JULY 23, 2:00 P.M.
–
Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JULY 23, 6:00 P.M.
Patterson Grove Summer Music Fest
Freedom Calls
SAT, JULY 22, 7:15 P.M.
Revello’s Pizza
We The Living
SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Meet Me On Marcie
FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.
Rockin’ The River 2023
An Evening with Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac
FRI, JULY 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Plus 3
FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Shamless Duo
THURS, JULY 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Village Idiots
FRI, JULY 21, 9:00 P.M.
–
Bald is Beautiful
SAT, JULY 22, 9:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Jack Bordo & Jim Cullen
SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
The Crates Duo
THURS, JULY 20, 10:00 A.M.
Tunkhannock River Day
The Dishonest Fiddlers
SAT, JULY 22, 6:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
The Idol Kings a Tribute to REO Speedwagon & Journey @ Party on the Patio
THURS, JULY 20, 7:30 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, JULY 20, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, JULY 20, 10:15 P.M.
–
Ken Norton Solo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, JULY 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
The JOB @ Breakers
FRI, JULY 21, 8:30 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, JULY 21, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
SAT, JULY 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers
SAT, JULY 22, 8:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JULY 22, 9:30 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
SGT SCAG with The Keystone Ska Exchange and Elephants Dancing
FRI, JULY 21, 6:30 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Duwayne Burnside
SAT, JULY 22, 6:30 P.M.
–
Bret Alexander
SUN, JULY 23, 3:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Roy Ramos
FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Michael Lloret
SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub
The Doc & Brad Show
FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Rock God Radio
SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing
Strawberry Jam Duo
FRI, JULY 21, 6:30 P.M.
–
CC Duo
SAT, JULY 22, 6:30 P.M.
Sherman Theater & Blue Ridge Saylorsburg Flea Market
Disco Inferno: A Celebration of The 70’s @ Sherman Theater
FRI, JULY 21, 6:30 P.M.
–
Almost Queen @ Blue Ridge Saylorsburg Flea Market
FRI, JULY 21, 6:45 P.M.
–
Nimrod – Green Day Tribute @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JULY 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Seasons Trio
FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Whiskey N’ Woods Duo
SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tori Viccia
SUN, JULY 23, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
2 Rockaholix
FRI, JULY 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman
SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Slipstream
SAT, JULY 22, 6:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Matt Filer
THURS, JULY 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hex Highway Blues
FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skylar
SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dina Hall
SUN, JULY 23, 3:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Deb Callahan Band
FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar- Edwardsville
Triple Fret
FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
20lb Head
SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
DJ AptriK
THURS, JULY 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
FRI, JULY 21, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Crates Duo
SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.
Backwoods Bar & Grill
2 Tools No Box
FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Wand’ring Aloud
SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.