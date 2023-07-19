There’s a lot on the schedule for this summer weekend! The Mountain Beer and Wine Festival serves up live music and great drinks at Penn’s Peak, Rockin’ The River continues onto its second week in Wilkes-Barre, and you can catch the Counting Crows in Bethlehem with Dashboard Confessional.

All this and a whole lot more detailed below, with entertainment happening across all towns, bars, and venues here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

This week’s cover photo: Local guitarist and vocalist, Tori V to perform live at Grotto Pizza in Harvey’s Lake on Sunday, July 23, starting at 1:00 p.m. in the Grand Slam Sports Bar. She also plays with her full band Saturday, July 22, at the Germania Hose Company Bazaar.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Wind Creek Event Center

Counting Crows with special guest, Dashboard Confessional

FRI, JULY 21, 7:30 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Captain, We’re Sinking

SAT, JULY 22, 7:30 P.M.

The Woodlands

Brain of J (Pearl Jam Tribute)

FRI, JULY 21, 9:30 P.M.

Sweet Pepper & The Long Hots

SAT, JULY 22, 9:30 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Shellshocked Churchills @ Summer Deck Parties

THURS, JULY 20, 6:30 P.M.

Dave Mason

FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.

Dustin Douglas @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival

SAT, JULY 22, 12:00 P.M.

Keystone Groove Duo @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival

SAT, JULY 22, 2:45 P.M.

The Shellshocked Churchill’s Duo @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival

SUN, JULY 23, 12:00 P.M.

Ultra King Deluxe Duo @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival

SUN, JULY 23, 2:45 P.M.

Germania Hose Company Bazaar

Tori V & The Karma

SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Bradley Phillip Parks

FRI, JULY 21, 5:00 P.M.

Jung Bergo

SAT, JULY 22, 5:00 P.M.

Just Joe

SUN, JULY 23, 2:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Betty White Devil

SAT, JULY 22, 6:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Brit and Kenny @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.

Brian St. John @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 22, 2:00 P.M.

Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.

Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 23, 2:00 P.M.

Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 23, 6:00 P.M.

Patterson Grove Summer Music Fest

Freedom Calls

SAT, JULY 22, 7:15 P.M.

Revello’s Pizza

We The Living

SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.

The Boastfuls

SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.

Rockin’ The River 2023

An Evening with Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac

FRI, JULY 21, 6:00 P.M.

Plus 3

FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Shamless Duo

THURS, JULY 20, 8:00 P.M.

Village Idiots

FRI, JULY 21, 9:00 P.M.

Bald is Beautiful

SAT, JULY 22, 9:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Jack Bordo & Jim Cullen

SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

The Crates Duo

THURS, JULY 20, 10:00 A.M.

Tunkhannock River Day

The Dishonest Fiddlers

SAT, JULY 22, 6:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

The Idol Kings a Tribute to REO Speedwagon & Journey @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JULY 20, 7:30 P.M.

Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JULY 20, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, JULY 20, 10:15 P.M.

Ken Norton Solo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JULY 21, 6:00 P.M.

The JOB @ Breakers

FRI, JULY 21, 8:30 P.M.

Leighann & Company Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JULY 21, 9:30 P.M.

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JULY 22, 6:00 P.M.

Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers

SAT, JULY 22, 8:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JULY 22, 9:30 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

SGT SCAG with The Keystone Ska Exchange and Elephants Dancing

FRI, JULY 21, 6:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Duwayne Burnside

SAT, JULY 22, 6:30 P.M.

Bret Alexander

SUN, JULY 23, 3:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Roy Ramos

FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.

Michael Lloret

SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

The Doc & Brad Show

FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.

Rock God Radio

SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

Strawberry Jam Duo

FRI, JULY 21, 6:30 P.M.

CC Duo

SAT, JULY 22, 6:30 P.M.

Sherman Theater & Blue Ridge Saylorsburg Flea Market

Disco Inferno: A Celebration of The 70’s @ Sherman Theater

FRI, JULY 21, 6:30 P.M.

Almost Queen @ Blue Ridge Saylorsburg Flea Market

FRI, JULY 21, 6:45 P.M.

Nimrod – Green Day Tribute @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JULY 20, 6:00 P.M.

Seasons Trio

FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.

Whiskey N’ Woods Duo

SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.

Tori Viccia

SUN, JULY 23, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

2 Rockaholix

FRI, JULY 21, 6:00 P.M.

Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman

SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Slipstream

SAT, JULY 22, 6:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Matt Filer

THURS, JULY 20, 7:00 P.M.

Hex Highway Blues

FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.

Justin Skylar

SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.

Dina Hall

SUN, JULY 23, 3:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Deb Callahan Band

FRI, JULY 21, 8:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar- Edwardsville

Triple Fret

FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.

20lb Head

SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

DJ AptriK

THURS, JULY 20, 8:00 P.M.

Kartune

FRI, JULY 21, 9:30 P.M.

The Crates Duo

SAT, JULY 22, 8:00 P.M.

Backwoods Bar & Grill

2 Tools No Box

FRI, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.

Wand’ring Aloud

SAT, JULY 22, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.