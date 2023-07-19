“Backbone” was released earlier in 2023 and is the 6th studio album from Deb Callahan since the 1990s.

JIM THORPE — Philly blues/soul singer-songwriter Deb Callahan and her band perform at the Mauch Chunk Opera House on Friday, July 21, starting at 8:00 p.m.

Blues and soul drenched artist Deb Callahan recently celebrated the March 2023 release of her 6th studio album “Backbone.” The album consists of 12 songs including 10 original new tunes and recently charted #2 for the Roots Music Report Top 50 Blues albums. The album, produced by Philadelphia producer, songwriter, and guitarist Chris Arms and recorded live at Morningstar Studios in Glenside, has been receiving rave reviews and national and international airplay on blues and triple A radio stations.

Deb recorded this album with her road tested, all-star band of Allen James on guitar, Garry Lee on bass and Tom Walling on drums. The CD features London producer and songwriter Danny Schogger on keyboards and Arms on slide guitar. There are guest appearances by Great Britain’s Alan Glass on acoustic guitar, and Philly musicians; Jay Davidson on sax, Steve Jankowski on horn/trombone, John Colgan Davis on harmonica and Charlene Holloway on backing vocals.

“Backbone” has a blues and funk base and embraces a range of rock, soul, roots and swing styles. The songwriting reflects the intense impact of world events over the past few years exploring themes of uncertainty, vulnerability, being comfortable with and showing up for oneself, taking a stand, polarization in beliefs, freedom and letting go. Deb worked with Arms, Schogger and James to write much of the original material and chose two covers that fit in well with the material including Percy Mayfield’s “Danger Zone” and Sean Costello’s “Anytime You Want”. Deb and her core band’s sixteen years plus of performing and touring together shines through on this CD, creating a unique chemistry and an ability to play with natural, nuanced improvisation.

Deb Callahan and her band have been performing, touring, recording and entertaining music fans both regionally and around the United States since the late 90s. Deb has graced the stages of many festivals nationwide from The Monterey Bay Blues Festival in Monterey, CA, WXPN’s XPonential Music Festival in Philly, and more.

Catch the Deb Callhan Band on Friday, July 21, performing in the city of Jim Thorpe’s historic Mauch Chunk Opera House.