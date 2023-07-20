Vibrant new art exhibit, “Beyond Boundaries: The Infinite Perspectives of Daevid Mendivil,” opens Friday at Marquis Second Floor Gallery in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Marquis Art & Frame holds an Opening Reception for a new art exhibit on Friday, July 21 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. “Beyond Boundaries: The Infinite Perspectives of Daevid Mendivil” features the artists’ recent creative works.

Mendivil’s Opening Reception also features new original music written and performed by Claire Alfree. This community event is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Experience the creative and colorful works of Daevid Mendivil at Marquis Art & Frame in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Mendivil’s work expresses itself freely. He takes viewers into his unique visual perspective in this exhibit.

Daevid Mendivil said in his artist statement, “I love art. And I love exploring its incredible powers. Creating something beautiful that can transform a space and have an effect on our mood, our daily lives and ultimately our existence, is a true gift that I am grateful for every day.”

“I enjoy exploring all different types of art: painting, photography, dance, music…because you can communicate completely different things through each one of them. If I’m able to proficiently express through different mediums, there is no feeling, thought, dream or idea I can’t get through to someone else. My personal goal as a well-rounded artist is to transmit something to others and share what I’m feeling or thinking.”

“Art has transformed my life thanks to the things I’ve felt when experiencing art by others. This has inspired me throughout life, and inspired me to create. I hope to be able to touch others through my art,” said Daevid Mendivil in his artists’ statement.

The Opening Reception for “Beyond Boundaries: The Infinite Perspectives of Daevid Mendivil“ begins July 21 at 5:00 p.m. Attendees can learn more about RSVP here for a chance to win a free art print at the show opening.*must be present at time of drawing & must reserve prior to July 21.

The collection will be on displayed in the Marquis Second Floor Gallery from July 21 through August 25.

Regular gallery hours for Marquis Second Floor Gallery are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.