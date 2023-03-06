Donnybrook to Perform Post-Parade at The Mines Underground

WILKES-BARRE — Donnybrook – Irish Band to Perform at The Mines Underground, 105 North Main Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA on Sunday, March 12 starting at 4:30 p.m. after their performance in the Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

The band is thrilled to bring their traditional Irish music and energetic performance to the stage at this premier downtown venue. Donnybrook Irish Band is known for their authentic Irish sound, dynamic, energetic stage presence and catchy tunes have earned them a dedicated following of loyal fans. The four-man band has been performing since 1991, featuring as many as eight instruments. An authentic Irish entertainment experience, members of Donnybrook are We are descendants of the famous “Irish balladeers”. Their music consists of Irish pub songs, Irish rebel songs, and Irish folk music.

Performing as a part of the Wilkes- Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade, they will then keep the celebration going from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Mines Underground! The Mines is a renowned venue in the heart of Downtown Wilkes-Barre, known for its excellent acoustics, one-of-a-kind atmosphere and first class entertainment. With the goal of being the premier-post Parade celebration destination, the Mines is proud to be hosting Donnybrook after they are featured as a part of the parade.

Donnybrook Irish Band is thrilled to be playing at this popular venue and promises to deliver an unforgettable performance. “Our fans can expect a high-energy performance that will have them tapping their feet and clapping along.”

Don’t miss this Irish band’s upcoming performance to celebrate the holiday. Doors open at 3:00 p.m., and the show starts at 4:30 p.m. There will be no cover charge for this event. Guests must be 21 years and older and have proper physical state ID.

For more information visit themineswb.com and follow the Mines on all social media platforms.