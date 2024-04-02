Support Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre at “Winter’s a Beach”

WILKES-BARRE — Get ready to swap snow boots for flip-flops as Diamond City Studios unveils “Winter’s a Beach,” a dazzling indoor beach party designed to chase away the winter blues and herald the arrival of spring.

This much-anticipated event takes place Saturday, April 6, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Diamond City Studios at 43 Conyngham Ave in Wilkes-Barre.

“Winter’s a Beach” encourages you to don your sunniest summer attire for this beach bash to support The Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre. Whether it’s vibrant swimsuits, breezy shorts, lively Hawaiian shirts, or any beach-inspired outfit that screams summer, let your creativity shine. Strut in your beachy best and kick off warmer seasons in style!

Proceeds from the night will go towards essential sound equipment and tech upgrades, bolstering local theater productions. Supporting “Winter’s a Beach” means investing in the local arts and ensuring our actors and creatives have the resources they need to continually dazzle us all.

Proudly sponsored by 570 Drone, SBC Brewing, Jeff D’Angelo’s Design Group, La Tolteca, and Diamond City Studios, this event promises a night rich with local entertainment, surprises, and the spirit of community. For inquiries or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, get in touch with jon@diamondcitystudios.com or natasha@diamondcitystudios.com.

Adding to the excitement, Paulette Michelle Photography will be on hand to capture the essence of the evening, ensuring every memorable moment is beautifully preserved.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable night. Purchase tickets now and secure your spot at the beach party of the year. For more details and to buy tickets, visit DiamondCityStudios.com/LittleTheater.

Attend “Winter’s a Beach” at Diamond City Studios on Saturday, April 6, for an evening where the community’s warmth and the festive beach spirit come together.

Diamond City Studios is not just a venue; it’s a creative epicenter for photographers, videographers, ad agencies, and businesses. With extensive facilities including a large studio area, editing suites, and more, it’s the perfect place for creative minds to collaborate and bring their visions to life.