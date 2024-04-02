WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes University English Department will close its 2024 Allan Hamilton Dickson Spring Writers Series with a reading by guest artist Daniel Torday at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, in the Kirby Hall Salon.

Events for the Allan Hamilton Dickson Spring Writers Series are free and open to the public. Guest speakers frequently read selections of their works and answer questions at the event.

Torday is author of three novels: The Last Flight of Poxl West, a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice and an International Dublin Literary Award nominee; Boomer1 and The 12th Commandment.

Swirling with secrets and their consequences, exploring how revelation and redemption might be accessed through sin, and driven through twists and turns toward a startling conclusion, Torday’s most recent, The 12th Commandment, is a brilliant new work. Entertainment Weekly describes Boomer1 as “A “sharp, funny take on the divide between baby boomers and millennials.” NPR describes The Last Flight of Poxl West as a “WWII novel-memoir” which shows us “how memoir and fiction can blur—and how hard it can be to convey truth.”

Torday’s work has appeared in The New York Times, NPR, The Paris Review Daily and Tin House, and has been honored in both the Best American Short Stories and Best American Essays series.

A two-time National Jewish Book Awardee and winner of the 2017 Sami Rohr Choice Prize, he is the director of creative writing at Bryn Mawr College.

For more information, visit wilkes.edu/dickson.