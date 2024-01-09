Ten local celebrities and their partners will dance at the sixth annual “Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre” on February 17. The event benefits KISS Theatre Company, an inclusive performing arts center for children in the Wyoming Valley.

WILKES-BARRE – Ten local celebs and their partners will dance at the sixth annual “Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre” on February 17 to benefit KISS Theatre Company.

Ticket prices start at $42.00 plus fees and go on sale to the public Thursday, January 18 at 10 a.m. with the Kirby Member presale beginning Tuesday morning.

This exciting event is modeled after the popular ABC hit television show, “Dancing with the Stars.” Local Wilkes-Barre celebrities are paired with professional dancers to compete for two coveted trophies. They’ll work together with their dance partner to prepare one dance for an evening performance on Saturday, February 17.

Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre benefits KISS Theatre Company, an inclusive non-profit children’s educational theatre and enrichment program whose mission is to provide arts education to the children of the Wyoming Valley. They strive to create a safe space for all children ages 4 through 12th grade, regardless of race, gender, creed, mental or physical disability, and/or LGBT status.

There are two prizes to win within the event: the People’s Choice Mirror Ball Trophy and the Judge’s Choice Mirror Ball Trophy.

The People’s Choice trophy is awarded to the dancing team that receives the most public votes. Each dollar donated equals one vote. You can donate as many votes as you’d like, and vote as many times as you want. Voting is open until 15 minutes after the last dance on February 17, then the People’s Choice Mirror Ball Trophy winner will be announced.

The Judge’s Choice trophy is awarded based on the judges’ scores on the night of the event. The judges will be a panel of local dignitaries, and they will each have golden paddles to give a score (1 to 10) for each dancing team. The scores will be tallied and the winning couple will be awarded their trophy at the end of the show.

Pay attention to find out who will be hitting the F.M. Kirby Center stage this year to grace Wilkes-Barre with their killer dance moves! Audience participation is what makes this event go round, so be sure to watch and vote on February 17.

Lite faire and desserts will be provided at the show. Business casual attire is encouraged to make this a real red carpet NEPA event. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

Purchase tickets online for Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, or at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.