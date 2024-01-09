Breaking Benjamin teams up with Daughtry for a spring 2024 US tour. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m.

BETHLEHEM — 979X presents Breaking Benjamin and Daughtry on Thursday, March 21, at Wind Creek Event Center.

The two hard rock heavy-hitters are teaming up for a 2024 US tour set to kick off at the NEPA date in Bethlehem. They’ll be joined by special guests, metal band Catch Your Breath.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. while the pre-sale begins Wednesday, January 10, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Our hometown heroes, Breaking Benjamin head out on their Unplugged Winter 2024 tour starting January 12 at a sold-out show in Virginia. The American rock band formed in 1999 in Wilkes-Barre and the last time they were in town, they headlined the Mohegan Sun Arena for spring 2023 alongside Bush and Another Day Dawns.

Their current member line-up consists of Keith Wallen, Shaun Foist, Aaron Bruch, Jasen Rauch, and Benjamin Burnley.

Daughtry, led by one-time American Idol finalist and now rockstar frontman Chris Daughtry, is just coming off their own acoustic tour and recently released new single, “Artificial,” back in August 2023.

Local rock radio station, 979X brings this concert to the Wind Creek Event Center on March 21 at 7:00 p.m.