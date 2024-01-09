NANTICOKE — The 2024 Faculty & Alumni Art Exhibition is opening at the Schulman Gallery at Luzerne County Community College.

The art exhibit opens on Friday, January 26, with an Opening Reception from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Join Luzerne County Community College in celebrating the outstanding work of faculty and alumni of the school! Afte rthe Opening Reception, the exhibit will then remain on display through February 23.

The exhibition features an array of oiriginal pieces recently created by LCCC Faculty and LCCC Graduates in a variety of mediums, including painting, illustration, photography, mixed-media, digital art, and 3-dimentional art.

The LCCC Schulman Gallery is free and open to the public 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed Holidays and College closings) and is located on the campus of Luzerne County Community College, Building #14 – Campus Center.

The snow date for the Opening Reception is set for Monday, January 29 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.