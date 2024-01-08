STROUDSBURG — Sherman Winter Craftfest returns to Sherman Theater for two days on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More than 70 crafters will display their unique creations inside the Sherman Theater. Admission to Craftfest is FREE so patrons will have more spending money for hand-crafted items including woodwork, soaps, jewelry, glass art, chocolates and more.

“We’re very appreciative of all the vendors who come out to make the event what it is. We like to support the artists and the arts community, and when you shop local, that money stays local. It supports our economy in Monroe County, too,” said Sherman Theater President and CEO Rich Berkowitz.

SHERMAN WINTER CRAFTFEST VENDORS:

ANUBIS – JEWELS & GEMS

Tie Dye Jill’s

Dee’s Comfy-Cozees

Nennies Scents

Contemporary Headwear

Lioness Dreamland

FRECKLED COW CREATIONS LLC

Sweet Briar Soap Co

Twisted Creations

Oak and Rye Design Co

Gypsy-Bazaar

GOT CHOCOLATE INC

J Miller Designs

JOANIE’S CREATIONS

ASH MAKES STUFF

Forged By Hand LLC

From Beyond

DESIGN ENVY

Mystical Thymes

Nutty Novelties

MARCY’S TREASURES

Smells by Stacey

Customized Comforts

Gypsy Gifts

Miss Sarah’s Sew Much More

Sew A’la Mode by Kathy

Dram Jars

Rocky Rewards

Aura + Bloom

SIDE HUES 4 U

Not Your Mother’s Glass

Land of Ash and Dragon

Resin by Tab

Cracked Bean Coffee

Crochet Finamore

Conjured Soap Boutique

Leann the Illustrator

Doo Dah Daze

Big Fat Golden Pony

New Earth Essentials LLC

Deep Roots Hard

Handmade Moments

Wandering Woods Apothecary

Custom by Candice

LADY J CREATIONS

DCA Woodworks

That Planty Chick LLC

Two Dogs and a Saw

Druid’s Garden Tea Co

Cards by Foxy Lady

Ear Wrap

WITCHKRAFT

Tanya’s Tasty Treats

Real Zeal

Terri’s Threads

Hop Barons

BullyMugs

Kaci’s Krystals

Lenora’s Beautiful Things

THE FRESH SOAP LLC

Fairly Local Studios

The diverse lineup of artisans represents local artisans and unique vendors with all sorts of treasures to explore throughout the winter weekend in the Poconos.

Stop by Sherman Theater Winter Craftfest on Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.