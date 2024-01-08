STROUDSBURG — Sherman Winter Craftfest returns to Sherman Theater for two days on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
More than 70 crafters will display their unique creations inside the Sherman Theater. Admission to Craftfest is FREE so patrons will have more spending money for hand-crafted items including woodwork, soaps, jewelry, glass art, chocolates and more.
“We’re very appreciative of all the vendors who come out to make the event what it is. We like to support the artists and the arts community, and when you shop local, that money stays local. It supports our economy in Monroe County, too,” said Sherman Theater President and CEO Rich Berkowitz.
SHERMAN WINTER CRAFTFEST VENDORS:
- ANUBIS – JEWELS & GEMS
- Tie Dye Jill’s
- Dee’s Comfy-Cozees
- Nennies Scents
- Contemporary Headwear
- Lioness Dreamland
- FRECKLED COW CREATIONS LLC
- Sweet Briar Soap Co
- Twisted Creations
- Oak and Rye Design Co
- Gypsy-Bazaar
- GOT CHOCOLATE INC
- J Miller Designs
- JOANIE’S CREATIONS
- ASH MAKES STUFF
- Forged By Hand LLC
- From Beyond
- DESIGN ENVY
- Mystical Thymes
- Nutty Novelties
- MARCY’S TREASURES
- Smells by Stacey
- Customized Comforts
- Gypsy Gifts
- Miss Sarah’s Sew Much More
- Sew A’la Mode by Kathy
- Dram Jars
- Rocky Rewards
- Aura + Bloom
- SIDE HUES 4 U
- Not Your Mother’s Glass
- Land of Ash and Dragon
- Resin by Tab
- Cracked Bean Coffee
- Crochet Finamore
- Conjured Soap Boutique
- Leann the Illustrator
- Doo Dah Daze
- Big Fat Golden Pony
- New Earth Essentials LLC
- Deep Roots Hard
- Handmade Moments
- Wandering Woods Apothecary
- Custom by Candice
- LADY J CREATIONS
- DCA Woodworks
- That Planty Chick LLC
- Two Dogs and a Saw
- Druid’s Garden Tea Co
- Cards by Foxy Lady
- Ear Wrap
- WITCHKRAFT
- Tanya’s Tasty Treats
- Real Zeal
- Terri’s Threads
- Hop Barons
- BullyMugs
- Kaci’s Krystals
- Lenora’s Beautiful Things
- THE FRESH SOAP LLC
- Fairly Local Studios
The diverse lineup of artisans represents local artisans and unique vendors with all sorts of treasures to explore throughout the winter weekend in the Poconos.
Stop by Sherman Theater Winter Craftfest on Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.