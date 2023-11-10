HONESDALE — The Wayne County Arts Alliance Gallery unveils a new art exhibit featuring the WCAA artists Bill Westmoreland, Jasmine Schwenk and Matt Povse in the newly renovated Main Gallery.

The collection opens Friday, November 10 with the artist’s reception from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The exhibit will remain on display through Saturday, December 30.

The Wayne County Arts Alliance Gallery at 959 Main Street in Honesdale is open Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bill Westmoreland is a photographer and filmmaker and Visual Director of brutjournal magazine. Bill’s body of work in the gallery is his humorous images of cows and cow collages.

Jasmine Schwenk is a fiber artist from Germany who is proficient in handmade felt, embroidery and crocheting. Jasmine creates whimsical characters, women’s’ hats and wall hangings.

Matt Povse is a master ceramicist who taught at Marywood College whose stoneware is influenced by architects, painters and sculptures.

With these three distinct artists together in one gallery, it’s sure going to be a sight to see! Visit waynecountyartsalliance.org for more information and upcoming events.