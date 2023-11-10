COMPANY!, a Stephen Sondheim musical with six Tony Awards, arrives November to The Milford Theater as their first post-renovation production.

MILFORD — ARTIC Entertainment presents the first musical production after the big renovation at The Milford Theater with the Tony Award winning smash hit, “COMPANY!”

The curtain opens for Stephen Sondheim’s musical comedy “COMPANY!” on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 p.m. with a total of six performances through November 19 scheduled over the weekends. Find tickets and times to the show at www.milfordmusicals.com or Ticketmaster.

The cast, crew, and audience will make history at The Milford Theater as COMPANY! is the first ever musical performance to hit the stage since the historic theater’s recent reopening by Milford Hospitality Group.

Milford Hospitality Group loves bringing exciting attractions to Milford’s arts and entertainment scene and they’ve been making major creative waves all over town. They were the brains behind Jive Bar & Lounge where they recently hosted a Halloween pop-up bar.

Since the 1920s, The Milford Theater has served as the community’s moviehouse and sanctuary for performing arts. The Milford Theater has always been home to live music, classic films, theatrical plays, and more. Now after updates to save the theater, this venue is coming alive all over again.

COMPANY! kicks off the theater’s new chapter. This musical comedy is based in 70s business-centric New York City and centers around forever-single Bobby on the night of his 35th birthday with all his married friends. Sheessh, I can relate to that.

The audience joins Bobby in his coming-of-age story as he learns from his friends what it truly means to spend your life with someone.

The cast is made up of fourteen talented individuals, representing a wide range of ages and hometowns. Many actors and actresses hail from NEPA, but others come from New York and New Jersey due to Milford’s central crossover location.

Show Producer, Lorenzo Medico said he’s blown away everyday by what this cast has accomplished. He said COMPANY! is the ideal first show with a manageable cast size and screenplay that’s fully driven by music and dialogue.

“The first musical we decided to do — we wanted to start in a humble beginning,” said Medico. “We knew if we started in a place like that for the actors in this space that we we could grow from there.”

Lorenzo Medico is producer for the COMPANY! musical at The Milford Theater and also the Founder of ARTIC Entertainment which supports the arts around NEPA. He often oversees productions at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre and was excited for the opportunity to bring musicals to another beautiful Pennsylvania venue.

Medico had been hearing good things about the theater’s revival from his friends in the arts. He became connected with The Milford Theater’s reopening through friends. ARTIC Entertainment was a perfect match for The Milford Theater, so they went ahead and set up the big debut along with more to come.

“We were always looking to find a venue that combines the professional and the community theater,” said Medico.

Medico said he is proud and honored to be part of this musical with their cast, crew, and Director Angel Berlane Mulcahy. He says they are now planning multiple shows and even created a website dedicated to future productions at MilfordMusicals.com.

The town of Milford has been growing in recent years with business development and New York influence. Many creatives from all over have moved to the up-and-coming area and there always seems to be something hip and new happening.

Milford is the perfect day trip, about an hour from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area with plenty to do, see, and eat.

Medico wants to see more people from NEPA visit The Milford Theater, so ARTIC Entertainment also partnered up with Martz Bus for a round-trip to the final show on Sunday, November 19, plus lunch at Apple Valley Restaurant. Learn more here.

ARTIC Entertainment hopes to develop a relationship with Martz Bus moving forward to continue shuttling people to the theater and to the town!

“NYC is a lot of money and it’s two and half hours away. But this is just an hour away, you still have all the interesting things that New York City has to offer. Take a Martz bus, go to dinner, and go to a show for half or less,” said Medico.

And…this is still just the beginning of big things to come in the arts for Milford. See the show and get a taste of the town’s future at COMPANY! at The Milford Theater.