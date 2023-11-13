WILKES-BARRE — Former Philadelphia professional football star, Brian Westbrook, is set to make a special appearance at The Hive Taphouse during The Rematch Watch Party at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

On Monday, November 20, guests of “The Rematch Watch Party” can enjoy drink specials, half-priced appetizers and special giveaways while watching the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City game on the big screen.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., guests can head over to The Hive Taphouse for $3 beer specials (Corona, Corona Light and Coors Light), $4 Blue Moons, and $5 Black Cherry White Claws, along with other food and beverage discounts.

This Mohegan Pennsylvania event is free and open to the public. Kickoff for the Eagles vs. Chiefs game is set for 8:15 p.m.

From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. attendees have the chance to meet and greet Brian Westbrook, watch the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City game in the ultimate rematch, and enjoy exclusive giveaways featuring memorabilia from Philadelphia’s professional football team.

Brian Westbrook started his football journey as a Division 1-AA college running back in 1997. After graduating from college, Philadelphia’s professional football team drafted Westbrook in the third round of the 2002 Draft. In 2007, Westbrook led the league in total yards from scrimmage with a total of 2,104. In 2010, he ended his career in Philadelphia and signed with San Francisco until 2012, when Westbrook retired from the NFL as a member of Philadelphia’s professional football team.

During his nine year career, Westbrook accumulated 6,335 rushing yards, 41 rushing touchdowns, 442 receptions, 3,941 receiving yards and 30 receiving touchdowns. Now, you’ll have a chance to meet this NFL superstar athlete in-person!

Whether you’re shouting “GO BIRDS!” or cheering along with the Swifties, Mohegan Pennsylvania and The Hive Taphouse intend to make this Monday Night Football match-up one to remember.