PITTSTON – WVIA was honored by its peers in television broadcasting with three 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards.

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the awards, which honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia, during a ceremony Saturday evening at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

This year, WVIA was nominated for a station record total of 11 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards, the highest number in WVIA’s 57-year history.

“We were truly stunned to receive eleven nominations this year, which is an honor in and of itself. Winning three of those awards is extremely gratifying,” said WVIA Chief Content Office and Executive Producer, Ben Payavis II. “We are honored and humbled to have so many of our works recognized among so many outstanding candidates.”

WVIA’s winning award categories include: Documentary (Single Program) Diversity/Equity/Inclusion- Short Form Content (Single Report),and Magazine Long Form (Single Program).

WVIA’s winning productions include Agnes 50: Life After the Flood, the 2022 documentary that chronicled the economic, physical, and emotional impact that Hurricane Agnes had on Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, It’s More Than Hair, and VIA Short Takes #303.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized with these awards,” said WVIA President & CEO, Carla McCabe. “This is truly a testament to all of the hard work and dedication that our team has put forth this year. It is proof that WVIA is home to some of the best in the industry. We are extremely grateful for the support and recognition of our audience, our members, and of course, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Mid Atlantic Chapter.”

WVIA’s 2023 Emmy Awards:

302 – DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION- SHORT FORM CONTENT (SINGLE REPORT)

“VIA Short Takes: It’s More Than Hair”- WVIA-TV

Kelly Dessoye, Director, Producer, Cinematographer, Editor

Aimee Dilger, Producer

403 – DOCUMENTARY (SINGLE PROGRAM)

“Agnes 50: Life After the Flood “- WVIA

Ben Payavis, Executive Producer

Alexander Monelli, Director

411 – MAGAZINE LONG FORM (SINGLE PROGRAM)