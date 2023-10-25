Join Ski Shack on the Night of the Hiking Dead under the full moon on Saturday, October 28. Proceeds benefit Countryside Conservancy and rebuilding their Trolley Trail.

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — Trick or…trail? On Saturday, October 28, bring your head-lamp into the woods for a mystical full moon hike under the stars to benefit Countryside Conservancy.

Halloween isn’t all about costume parties and haunted houses. Ski Shack focuses on a different element to the “spooky season” — connecting with the spirit world while the veil between our worlds is at its thinnest.

The Night of the Hiking Dead guides hikers on a moonlit adventure through the Lackawanna wilderness on Countryside Conservancy’s Preserves. Become one with both nature and the night! No need to worry about werewolves and vampires, this Halloweekend full moon hike is all about the self.

Hikers meet at Meadowsweet Preserve parking lot at 5:30 p.m. where psychic medium and best-selling author Jami Hearn sets the tone for the evening. She’ll share insights into the spiritual world and connect hikers with the energies of the night…and beyond.

This approximately 3-mile journey winds its way through Quarry Ridge and Meadowsweet Preserves. Ski Shack Owner and Wild Women NEPA Co-founder, Melissa Roberts will lead The Night of the Hiking Dead along with Jami Hearn, and Bill Kern and Christine Butt from Countryside Conservancy along as your guides.

The rugged terrain and nighttime setting require a higher level of expertise so the hike is recommended for experienced hikers. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Roberts says there’s a lot of history in that area that you’ll explore on this hike and Intuitive Empowerment Coach Jami Hearn just may be able to tap into all of that for your full moon journey.

Proceeds from the hike be donated to local nonprofit land trust, Countryside Conservancy, as they rebuild their Trolley Trail, which was damaged during heavy rainfall and flooding in September.

When Roberts heard about the Trolley Trail, and she wanted to do something to help.

“We are always eager to assist the Countryside Conservancy in any way we can,” said Melissa Roberts. “The Trolley Trail is such a popular recreation space. The damage was devastating and they’ve been working nonstop to get it repaired.”

When she spoke to Christine Butt at Countryside Conservancy, they already wanted to a do a “Spooky Hike” but with the damage to the train, they weren’t able to put something together in time. That’s when first-ever Night of the Hiking Dead was born.

Robert’s favorite holiday is Halloween and Night of the Living Dead is her favorite Halloween movie, so this was the perfect opportunity to combine those sentiments with her passion for hiking. Last year under the October full moon she hosted a nighttime paddle, so she’s looking forward to celebrating it again this year in a special way.

“I feel like everything’s in alignment for this event,” said Roberts. “You get to have a really great unique outdoor experience and get to rebuild such a wonderful asset in the community.”

Melissa Roberts leads hikes all year round. She loves introducing locals to nature and she’s glad these hikes have become of a valuable part of her business at the Ski Shack, outdoor sports store in Moosic.

“As we’ve evolved our business over the past couple of years, this a big part of what we do — we don’t just sell products, we sell experiences,” said Melissa Roberts.

As one of the only woman-owned ski shops in America, Ski Shack is gearing up for its 40th winter in business. Third-generation owner and NEPA native Melissa Roberts is on a mission to share her passion for nature and make outdoor activities accessible to everyone while growing the region’s outdoor community, bringing awareness to local conservation efforts, and supporting area nonprofits.

Also, as someone who personally attended Jami Hearn’s Akashic Records class at the Wild Women Festival, I can tell you she’sa perfect fit for The Night of the Hiking Dead. She’s outdoorsy just like Roberts, so these two matched up with Countryside Conservancy make a great team for a Halloween event.

Jami Hearn is an attorney by day and a master of the spirit world by night. Roberts said she herself was always skeptical when came to the supernatural, but after recently attending one of Hearn’s full moon events — she’s now a total believer!

Melissa Roberts stays committed to connecting powerful women to create meaningful experiences. “Together we can do amazing things,” said Roberts.

Roberts also co-founded the Wild Women Festival that took place at Tunkhannock’s Lazybrook Park in August, where you also may have even taken a nature hike with Roberts or taken a spiritual class with Hearn. Now, Roberts and fellow Wild Women NEPA co-founder Kailin Bouse are also launching Winter Wellness Expo 2023 at Kingston’s JCA of Northeatern Pennsylvania on Sunday, December 10.

Wild Women NEPA and Ski Shack is dedicated to holding events to help people make connections in nature all year round.

The Night of the Hiking Dead by Ski Shack is set for Saturday, October 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting at Meadowsweet Preserve in North Abington Township.

Tickets are $5 for this moderate level 3-mile hike through the wonders of the night. Hikers can RSVP for the event here.

If you’re unable to join the hike but wish to contribute to the Trolley Trail’s reconstruction, you can make a donation directly on the Countryside Conservancy’s website: https://countrysideconservancy.org/rebuilding-the-trolley-trail/