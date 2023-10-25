STROUDSBURG – The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us hosted by Dr. Rachel Toles, one of the world’s leading experts on criminal behavior, comes to the Sherman Theater on April 5, 2024.

This one-of-a-kind true crime tour hits the road on February 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27.

The true crime phenomenon has exploded across the media landscape, from popular podcasts to hit docuseries on almost every streaming service, audiences can’t get enough! Now, they’ll have a chance to get up-close and personal, diving into what motivates these notorious criminals.

The presentation is an extraordinary interactive experience that offers chilling insights into these mass-killers; going behind the headlines, directly into the minds behind the crimes.

“The Psychology of Serial Killers is not your typical touring show. It will uncover the many mysteries behind this unnerving topic. Audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding of what makes these criminals do what they do, and also learn something about ourselves — why are we so fascinated by the likes of Dahmer, Gacy, Rader and others?” says Alison Spiriti, Executive Producer, Right Angle Entertainment. “It will educate and enthrall.”

Most serial killers live what seem like normal lives amongst their neighbors, committing unspeakable killings for years before being apprehended. The Psychology of Serial Killers is a touring masterclass in this very dark subject, tackling questions like: Who are these monsters and why do they commit their horrific crimes? What are the common traits that they share? Why are we fascinated with them? What is the motivation to kill and kill again? Are the victims random or calculated? Most serial killers are white males- why? Why do some women fall in love with serial killers?

These questions and many others will be explored in this intense, interactive deep dive into the inner recess of these infamous human minds. Rachel provides fresh perspectives on both the headline grabbing Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez and John Wayne Gacy, while introducing us to some less known yet equally fascinating mass-murderers.

Welcome to the warped and wicked world of The Psychology of Serial Killers — LIVE ON TOUR! The show on April 5 starts at 8:00 with the doors opening at 7:00 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call our Box Office at 570-420-2808.

Dr. Rachel Toles is a licensed clinical psychologist whose clinical practice specializes in the treatment of intimacy and sexual problems, anxiety, trauma, depression, and addiction (among her many areas of focus). For over a decade, Dr. Toles has dedicated herself to understanding the motivations, behaviors, and patterns of dangerous criminals.

She has served as an expert witness, utilizing her criminal forensic expertise and psychological evaluation skills in the courtroom to help bring justice and understanding to legal proceedings. Rachel has worked intimately with female inmates who suffer from acute mental illnesses under the supervision of Dr. Michael Maloney, a forensic psychologist in the Menendez Brothers case.

Dr. Toles is in high demand as a lecturer and speaker, sharing her knowledge on profiling and understanding the minds of serial offenders. Currently, Dr. Toles is working on a thought-provoking book that challenges our perception of “evil” and encourages us to reconsider our understanding of this concept.