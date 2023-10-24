Let me just preface this week’s review by simply stating, in general I am not a fan of reptiles, more particularly snakes, just so we are on the same page. I am encircled by enough cold-hearted people in my daily life, I don’t necessarily want to add to the chill factor with any, well for lack of any more suitable terminology…reptiles!

This brand-new Netflix feature stars the always solid award winner Benecio Del Toro (Sicario) who plays “Tom Nichols,” a weary, yet hardened detective who is in a committed pursuit of solving a local New England murder of a local real estate debutante.

Pop superstar turned actor Justin Timberlake (In Time) is a rather WASPY Scarborough real estate mogul named “Will Grady,” who was dating the deceased woman in question named “Summer.” This particular man just reeks of money and white privilege. If you want to see endless amounts of similar spoon-fed young men, just take a drive through the local Abington’s, in Clark Summit. But is that enough to cement him as a prime suspect in his girlfriend’s murder? Well, you don’t think I am going to spoil the plot now do you? You’re cray cray! You are going to have to watch this potboiler all on your own.

I am recommending you don’t go into this one hungry, pack a lunch because it has a running time of 2 hours and 14 minutes. And to be honest that is single handedly the only downside I can find about this polished crime drama.

Also starring the female lead Alicia Silverstone (90’s Clueless) as “Judy Nichols,” in what I am calling a comeback performance to hopefully solidify her back in the worthy A-list stature where she belongs. Silverstone plays the attractive, naive wife of Benicio Del Toro, and against first assumption, the two actually have some smoldering on-screen chemistry. Fun fact, I guess in part that would be because the on the surface odd couple actually dated in real life from 1996 to 1997 where they met on the set of their film, Excess Baggage.

Reptile, although sleepy in segments, is a top-notch whodunnit detective noir of the highest order. Years ago, I was never a big fan of the hard-faced Benecio Del Toro, but upon further review I have pulled a complete 180. Having seen him in his catalogue of work, he really is to be held up against one of the intense greats. Without a doubt I would not want to bump into him in a dark alley. Not that you will catch me walking slow down too many side streets if you get my drift.Want to view him in his greatest acting work to date, hit redial on a Sean Penn vehicle called 21 Grams. It’s a mind-blowing corn maze you will be most thrilled you got lost in.

But getting back to “Reptiles,” don’t hesitate to slither your way right into watching this one simmer on your at home small screen ASAP.

“Reptile, starring: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.