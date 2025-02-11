WILKES-BARRE — Legendary rockstar Alice Cooper is bringing his “Too Close for Comfort” Tour to Wilkes-Barre for one night only in spring 2025.

Get ready for an exciting shock rock spectacle packed with the rocker’s countless iconic hits and high adrenaline showmanship as the master of mayhem takes over Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on May 20, 2025. The show begins at 8:00 p.m.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a spring and summer tour across the United States. Of all the successes he’s had in his fruitful 60-year music career, Alice Cooper may just be best known for his live performances that celebrate a more theatrical take on the rock genre.

Don’t miss your chance to see the groundbreaking legend back again in Wilkes-Barre, this time rockin’ the arena. Alice Cooper last came to town in 2023, co-headlining the Pavilion at Montage with Rob Zombie for the “Freaks on Parade” Tour. But, this May it’s all Cooper and fans will be in for a sinister treat!

For tickets, first the venue pre-sale begins Thursday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Then, tickets to see the shock rock legend go on sale to the general public on Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 14. Learn more about the event and tickets here.