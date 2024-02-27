From Ashes to New played an acoustic set at Music Go Round in Wilkes-Barre ahead of their Mohegan Sun Arena concert with Shinedown and Three Days Grace. (April 10, 2023)

BETHLEHEM — 979X presents From Ashes to New’s “Blackout Tour Pt. 2” at Wind Creek Event Center on May 19.

From Ashes to New will see support from Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elnah at the Bethlehem concert.

This American rock band out of Lancaster has been stepping into the spotlight of the music scene. Their original sound fuses alternative metal with rap rock, utilizing beautiful vocals from lead clean vocalist, Danny Case, as well as killer bars from vocalist/guitarist/keyboardist Matt Brandyberry.

The band was formed in 2013 and has since released four studio albums: Day One, The Future, Panic and most recently, Blackout — which was released in summer 2023. They’ve landed on the Top Ten Billboard Mainstream Rock charts for hits such as “Crazy,” “Panic,” and “Through It All.”

From Ashes to New just released their first music video for 2024, “Barely Breathing,” for which they re-created the song from the Blackout album by bringing in Chrissy Costanza from Against the Current to give it a whole new feel.

They’ve also released hard-hitting covers of popular songs, including their version of Paramore’s “Decode” from the Twilight soundtrack and a rock-redo of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” for which they partnered up with No Resolve right before Halloween 2023.

In April 2023, they stopped by the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre to open up for Shinedown and Three Days Grace (And I even got to meet them at Music Go Round for an acoustic set with 979X before the big show! Great guys, by the way.). Now, they’ll return to NEPA to headline Wind Creek Event Center in the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. and can be found on Wind Creek Event Center’s website as well as Ticketmaster. Or, you can enter to win a pair of tickets now at 979x.com!