WILKES-BARRE – The Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania is set to host the popular murder mystery event, “A Dundie Demise: An Office Whodunit,” on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

Things are about to go down at the annual Dundie Awards, and attendees will be tasked with listening closely, gathering clues and trying to deduce who the killer is. Solve the crime, win the prize!

On Saturday, June 15, there will be two shows, one at 5:00 p.m. and the other at 8:00 p.m. The show on Sunday, June 16 starts at 2:00 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before the start of each show.

Tickets are on-sale now for $35.00, and available online through Without A Cue Productions. Tickets will not be available for purchase at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

There will be several opportunities to take selfies with the characters (and a fun race to see who can get them all first), hidden clues, and even an opportunity to get a mugshot taken. Once the performance begins, guests will become part of the action as they play detective and try to solve the mystery.

Cocktails and other drinks will be available for purchase at this fun-filled event. For more information, guests can visit WithOutaCue.com and the event page on Mohegan Pennsylvania.

“A Dundie Demise: An Office Whodunit” is an event recommended for guests ages 13 and up. Please note, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania, including the hotel, are restricted to ages 21 years and older.