979X presents Scranton Apocalypse Fest at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Sept 16. Hometown legends, Motionless In White, will host and headline the metalcore festival; a major milestone for the climbing band.

Scranton Apocalypse Fest’s lineup also includes Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, The Amity Affliction, After The Burial, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Make Them Suffer.

On April 25, Motionless In White announced their “THE TOURING THE END OF THE WORLD TOUR” series with Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alphawolf. Along with that, came news about the big tour kickoff at Scranton Apocalypse Fest.

Earlier in the month, Parkway Drive announced their own separate headlining tour for summer 2023. However, rumors began circulating when Motionless In White commented on Parkway Drive’s tour poster on Instagram, pointing out the Scranton date, indicating more info to come. They wrote, “Can’t wait to see what these “more details tba” are for Scranton.”

Those rock rumors were confirmed with the unveiling of Scranton Apocalypse Fest, a brand new NEPA-based metal/hardcore festival getting its start on the mountain this summer. The event is a cross-over between Motionless In White’s newly-announced North American tour and Parkway Drive’s “Monsters of Oz” tour.

“We are also very honored to be hosting our first ever festival event, The Scranton Apocalypse Fest, which will have its inaugural show in our hometown,” said Motionless In White in the announcement post to their Instagram.

Motionless In White formed in 2004 in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and now, they’re a globally-recognized metal act with six studio albums under their belts. Way back when, you may have seen them perform at The Staircase or Tink’s (whew, I know, remember those venues!?), and now they’re headlining one of our largest local stages, The Pavilion at Montage Mountain.

As big as the band gotten over the years, they stay humble and down-to-earth. There’s nothing Motionless loves more than returning to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to give back the love and support to their hometown.

Presale for Scranton Apocalypse Fest begins Thurs, April 27 at 10am to 10pm (Check 979X for the secret password) with tickets opening to the general public on Fri, April 28 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com.