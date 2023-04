Hey Weekender Warriors! Today, I want to tell you about a Gluten Free Pizza that actually tastes great!

McGrath’s Pub and Eatery in Dalton is serving up a GF cauliflower crust pizza that’s thin, crunchy, and supremely delicious by any standard! They also make a pickle version of this pizza that’s ridiculously tasty too!

Check out the full review, along with other menu items I’ve tasted on NEPA Pizza Review : https://nepapizzareview.com/2012/10/mcgraths-pub-and-eatery-dalton-pa.html