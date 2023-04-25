WILKES-BARRE — GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings stops in Wilkes-Barre at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for his headlining tour on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. with general on-sale following on Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. For more details visit www.billystrings.com/tour.

The new fall dates are just the latest added to Strings’ extensive 2023 run, which also includes upcoming shows at Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights, both sold out), Denver’s Mission Ballroom, Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Center (sold out), Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre (sold out), Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl (sold out), Austin’s Moody Center, Indianapolis’ TCU Amphitheater (two nights, both sold out) and Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion (two nights) among others.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who released Me/And/Dad, the first album he’s recorded with his dad, Terry Barber, this past fall via Rounder Records. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

The new record follows Strings’ acclaimed album, Renewal, which landed on several “Best of 2021” lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley and was one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year. Produced by Jonathan Wilson, the record was released to overwhelming praise with The New York Times declaring, “a premier bluegrass mind for this post-everything era…he has zigged and zagged between the form’s antediluvian traditions and rapid-fire improvisations that hit like hard bop, all within songs with hooks so sharp that he seems poised for crossover stardom.”

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards (the organization also named him Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year in 2021), Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards and has performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground.” A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also collaborated with a wide variety of artists.