Carve 4 Cancer Winter Festival will feature live music Feb 4 at Montage Mountain to support Live Like Brent Foundation.

Kick off February with some live music throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania! Here are all the bands and artists you can catch in town from Friday, Feb 3 to Sunday, Feb 5.

The Woodlands

The Chatter @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 9:00 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s IRC

Riley Lotfus

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 9:30 P.M.

***

Montage Mountain

Various Artists @ Carve 4 Cancer Winter Festival

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 10:00 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.

***

The Theatre at North

Anthony Nunziata: In Concert for Valentine’s

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 7:00 P.M.

***

Penn’s Peak

AM Radio Tribute Band

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 8:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café

Hayley Jane

FRI, FEBRUARY 3, 8:00 P.M.

Clarence Spady and The Electric City Band

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 8:00 P.M.

***

Ale Mary’s

Sharon Ambrozia and Kenny McGraw @ Madame Jenny’s

FRI, FEBRUARY 3, 7:00 P.M.

***

The V Spot

Nowhere Slow

FRI, FEBRUARY 3, 9:00 P.M.

Light Weight

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 8:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

Down By 5 @ Breakers

FRI, FEBRUARY 3, 8:30 P.M.

Boots and Bangs @ The Hive Taphouse

FRI, FEBRUARY 3, 9:30 P.M.

CC Music @ Breakers

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 8:30 P.M.

Jason Dumm Band @ The Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 9:30 P.M.

***

Alternative Gallery

Guardin and Sewerperson

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 7:00 P.M.

***

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Better With Beer

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 7:00 P.M.

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Stranger (The music of Billy Joel)

FRI, FEBRUARY 3, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Shawnee Inn

Smooth Retsina Glow @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

FRI, FEBRUARY 3, 7:00 P.M.

Downtown Jimmy Brown Duo @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 2:00 P.M.

Nikki Briar @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 7:00 P.M.

Tony Alosi @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SUN, FEBRUARY 5, 2:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Silver Meteor for Fireside Live Series

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 6:00 P.M.

***

The Keystone Stage

Various Artists @ Cupid’s Pajama Jam

FRI, FEBRUARY 3, 7:00 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Drowning Kelly

FRI, FEBRUARY 3, 8:00 P.M.

Project 90’s

SAT, FEBRUARY 4, 8:00 PM