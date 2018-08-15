10 Things You Didn’t Know About: Anytime Soon

Anytime Soon is high energy four-piece Pop Punk band hailing from Eynon. The lineup is comprised of frontman Mitch Evans on lead vocals and guitar, Adam Martin on guitar, Luke Seeley on bass, and Sean Cunningham on drums.

1. Luke and Sean hail from Blue Anchor Records recording artist Risking It All. They joined ATS in 2018.

2. All tracking, mixing, and mastering for ATS’s music is performed at the ATS house.

3. Mitch has his second degree black belt in Shinko-ryu and has trained with the Green Power Ranger, David Jason Frank.

4. Adam played his first show, at the age of 13, with his band as an opening act for local Pop Punk pioneers, Livingston, at the Jessup Dome. He credits Livingston as a band who sparked his interest in the style of music and the local music scene and would love for a reunion and to share the stage.

5. Luke and Sean are vegetarians while Mitch and Adam prefer a high meat based protein diet.

6. ATS gang vocal choir consists of friends Ricky Yencho, Derek Depoti, Mark Soltis, Tyler Kapinus and others along with Mitch, Adam, Luke and Sean.

7. Mitch and Luke work for a state of the art fiber optics and copper cable manufacturing company. Adam is a civil engineer. Sean is a full time college student.

8. First ATS performance was in front of 500 people in 2016. They played all 18 songs they knew and were scared as hell. It’s been a hell of a ride ever since.

9. One time at an ATS after party a girl ate a raw acorn squash, skin and all.

10. Aside from Pop Punk, ATS enjoys a good polka. Adam is an aspiring accordionist and polka musician.