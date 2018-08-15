Pay attention, kids. Let’s make some cookies

Hi, my name is Autumn Granza, and I’m going to teach you how to cook.

At least, that’s my plan with the Weekender’s new column, “This is how I roll.”

I aim to teach millennials how to cook so we can all stop paying a fortune to eat out every night. And if you are a few years past the millennial generation, don’t worry, you can learn a thing or two here too.

So come, let me teach you.

The daughter of a chef – Hi, Dad – and a mother who can bake and cook like no other, my life pretty much revolves around the kitchen. From making pierogi around the holidays to French-inspired dinners, I’ve learned a lot.

For me, cooking is a way to express myself. Flavor is the game, and I love decorating plates and desserts. You get what you put into it. Like my dad always says, “Ya gotta love it.”

I like to think I specialize in baking, but don’t let that fool you. I can make a mean sun dried tomato sauce and a delicious chicken korma.

Aside from learning from my parents, I love searching for new recipes and making recipes my own by trying something different. And, thanks to Pinterest, you too can cook like a boss.

So, let’s start with baking. I’m going to teach you how to bake earl grey shortbread cookies so good they’ll make Queen Elizabeth II wonder why she’s been drinking tea this whole time.

What you’ll need:

• 1 cup of butter

• ¾ cup powdered sugar

• 2 cups of all-purpose flour

• ½ teaspoon of salt

• 2 bags of earl grey tea (or 3 tablespoons of loose leaf tea)

First, start by getting your oven nice and toasty. Go for 350 degrees.

Next, cream the butter and powdered sugar in a large mixing bowl. Then, add in the tea, flour and salt. Now, mix it up until a soft dough forms. After that, roll, roll, roll that dough on a lightly floured surface.

Roll until it’s about 1/3 inch thick. Then, cut out cookies using a small, round cookie cutter. Or if you’re like me and don’t have one, a shot glass will do.

Lastly, bake the dough on a lightly greased baking sheet for 22 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

Once they’re cooled enjoy one (or 10) with a pinky up my friend.

You fancy now!

