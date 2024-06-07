Being called “unique and gruesome” by another critic, “In a Violent Nature” is by far the freshest and most bad ass horror slasher being presented to us in at least the past calendar year.

Written and directed by Chris Nash, he is now added to the list of names to watch out for up-and-coming fresh talent. With an opening weekend domestically at $2.1 million dollars, In a Violent Nature has many more sweet nothings headed its way in the coming weeks and when available to stream by the legion of devoted horror fans.

When a group of mischievous young adults go camping in the deep Canadian forest, they accidentally unearth a rotting corpse from the ground by stealing a necklace that has a spell cast over it. What this movie teaches its viewers is — never take anything that does not belong to you! Come on guys, you all learned this lesson when you were in kindergarten. In a way you deserve the fate you got in my book.

In a Violent Nature is 1 hour and 34 minutes of intense, over-the-top adrenaline. All of the eerie, necessary elements are here, and the low hanging fruit is dangling. The corpse killer, as we will call him, kind of reminds you of the infamous Jason Vorhees of the classic Friday The 13th series, in the fact that he never runs and has a strength that is unparalleled. And here I was this past weekend holding my little, tiny ten-pound free weights lifting in my living room feeling like I am a big, tough guy. Trying to grow these puppies, I mean biceps.

This flick may now make you think twice before heading out into the great outdoors now that prime-time camping season is upon us. Oh, come on, get off your couch and get out there! What do you have to lose but maybe a limb or two, or a head for that matter — It’s only being used as a hat rack now anyway.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “9” paws out of 10.