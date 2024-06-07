EDWARDSVILLE —- The Edwardsville Hometown Committee hosts its 10th Anniversary Edwardsville Pierogi Festival on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, at John Hopkins Park.

The two-day festival features over 80 food and merchandise vendors including, of course, plenty of pierogies from local chefs & restaurants! Experience pierogi culture and Polish tradition at its finest.

The Pierogi Anniversary Party starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday night with the fireworks show (new this year) going on at dusk. The parade will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the Pierogi Cook-off at 2:00 p.m.

In addition to all the good food and pierogies, the annual food fest will also have plenty of entertainment, including carnival rides, games, petting zoo, and a whole live music lineup.

Friday will see Tom Slick & the Converted Grease Slappers and John Stevens Polka Band with Flaxy Morgan headlining the night. Then, on Saturday, enjoy the musical stylings of Non Stop Band, George Rittenhouse, Frank Westowski Polka’s, Shaky Ground followed by The Blend for the final act of the weekend.

2024 not only marks ten years of pierogi celebration but also denotes the town of Edwardsville’s 140th anniversary.

Edwardsville Hometown Committee 501c3 is a nonprofit organization established in 2013 by a small group of volunteers. Their goal is to improve the lives of their citizens by providing family-friendly events and community projects throughout the year.

The Edwardsville Pierogi Festival runs Friday, June 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.