Oh, now who wasn’t an admitted fan of 1989’s Road House, starring the sensational Patrick Swayze? Such a popular late 80’s / early 90’s film that has now led to just about everything else, for better or worse, an updated reincarnation. Hence that brings us to 2024’s Amazon Prime’s freshly streaming Road House rendition starring the always tantalizing Jake Gyllenhaal (Prisoners).

He plays “Dalton,” a retired UFC fighter who reluctantly takes a job at a problematic roadhouse located in the Florida Keys, only to realize paradise is not everything it seems.

When I first heard the early details about this upcoming project I was a bit intrigued, especially with Jake attached to the project. After watching this two-hour and one minute romp, I don’t know how to quite exemplify just how disappointed I was with the finished product.

I don’t blame Gyllenhaal himself for taking it, he was the only solitary piece attached that actually elevated it from being a complete dumpster fire. The supporting cast was bland, mundane, and added no depth to an already lacking story. Besides giving me a desire to again spend a long weekend in Key West sometime soon, this movie was uninspiring.

I just felt this movie, which I’m not certain what category it would even fall under to be completely honest, knew what it wanted to be. Did it want to be an action flick, a drama, etc.? I haven’t seen this much cheese exemplified since well…I last went to Breaker Brewing to gorge down their always delicious Buffalo Mac and Cheese.

Do yourself a big favor and skip this one altogether, it had little to no plot line, and even the in-your-face fight scenes were unimpressive. Barring seeing good old Jake shirtless but again, this Road House goes down as being one of the early picks for worst picture of 2024, thus far anyways!

“Road House,” starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor

Christopher’s “Meow” score: “3 1/2” paws out of 10.