DUPONT — Hair artist, Kara Kirkpatrick Williams recently opened Studio KKW in Dupont in December 2022 and centers her career around quality hair care and color

Kara Kirkpatrick Williams has been doing hair since 2017 and stays dedicated to bringing modern beauty solutions to NEPA. Her talent reassures that you don’t have to live in the big city to achieve elevated styles and colors. Now Kirkpatrick Williams provide those services from her own sweet, pink oasis — Studio KKW.

“Right now, we’re thriving. It’s blonding season and bridal season so it’s getting a little hectic, but we are always excited to take on new heads of hair whether it be coloring or styling,” said Owner Kara Kirkpatrick Williams.

Kara Kirkpatrick Williams’ coloring expertise is her bread and butter. She’s a master of both blonde and vivid color. Creating the client’s ideal blonde shade is her best and favorite skill in hair artistry along with coloring and blow-outs.

“I really excelled at that in beauty school. I just always thought it was so beautiful and I love that it’s an ever-changing palette,” said Kara Kirkpatrick Williams.

What’s going to be hot in hair for this coming summer? Kara Kirkpatrick Williams says she adores that everyone has their own unique preferences, but believes layers are coming back!

“Obviously, I’m always going to see blonds and brighter colors throughout the summer and spring — but I feel like layers, lots of layers and movement,” predicts Kirkpatrick Williams. “ It just gives that body that people are looking for, especially as we get older. You know, we want a little bit of zhuzh going on!”

Kara Kirkpatrick Williams is excited for the chance to demonstrate her hair art while expressing herself with her very own space. At Studio KKW, she’s able to serve clients her way, with her own style — her passion for Taylor Swift proudly on display among the popping pink décor.

”I really wanted a super girly Barbie’s dream salon — and I feel like I really created it here,” said Kara Kirkpatrick Williams.

She said she’s always loved hair and was tempted to pursue the field after graduating high school but was fooled into believing she’d be unsuccessful. So, initially Kara Kirkpatrick Williams put being a hair artist on the back burner, but when college wasn’t for her, she became re-inspired by a trip to the salon. From there, she toured Empire Beauty School and that was it — she found her career match.

“It’s exciting when your passion becomes something that people really appreciate and it’s super fulfilling. I just love this career,” said Kirkpatrick Williams. “I am a workaholic, but I don’t feel like I’m working so much because I get to hang out with my clients all day and create beautiful colors. “

Kara Kirkpatrick Williams has created a positive reputation in NEPA for her mastery in hair color and now, she has her own location to let her specialties grow. For a time, she closed her books to get situated with her new business, but with the success she’s had with referrals, she reopened to new clients for a limited time.

Her hair menu is all-inclusive to whatever your beauty needs may be. Studio KKW offers hair color and cuts including every shade of the rainbow. Not to mention, she also offers bridal services, children’s birthdays, and other beauty specialties.

Kara Kirkpatrick Williams is also co-owner of Unveiled Bridal Collaboration, a wedding beauty team who handles your whole wedding look in one simple package with the best of the best in service.

Kirkpatrick Williams partners up with other area super-talented artists, including co-owners Jacinta Appel-Carey of Studio 300 in West Pittston as well as viral makeup guru Bobby Walsh of The Real King Bob. Between the trio, they have over a decade of Bridal experience, and all work great together.

Unveiled was officially named last year, but these three local beauty entrepreneurs have been working together to make wedding dreams come true since 2019.

“Brides and their bridesmaids have nothing but great things to say. They’re so happy with their services,” said Kirkpatrick Williams. “They know they’re getting quality care”

Unveiled Bridal Co. will accomplish whatever the bride dreams for their wedding. They handpick their artists and offer a menu with easy booking and transparent pricing.

“We take that hassle off our brides,” said Kirkpatrick Williams.

Kirkpatrick Williams said the bridal hair trend right now is a soft, bohemian half up-do. However, brides still opt for the gorgeous traditional up-do or, Kara herself went for a hair-down, glamour waves for her wedding. It’s all tailored to the bride!

Soon, Studio KKW will also start offering Princess Parties for children, recommended for ages 12 and under. The studio can host up to six kids to celebrate a birthday or other special occasion with hair and makeup, perfect for making those tricky winter birthdays memorable.

Depending on the party you want to throw, you can keep the Princess Party simple with hair and makeup or go all-out with makeup application, washes & blowouts, nail polish, and fairy dust. All options come with a princess tiara!

Between hair color, bridal hair, children’s hair, and more, Kara Kirkpatrick Williams covers a lot of ground in the realm of hair and beauty from her new homebase on Main Street at Studio KKW in Dupont. Treat yourself this bridal and blonding season.

Check out Studio KKW's website or follow along on Facebook and Instagram for business updates and client pics! You can also follow Hair Artist and Business Owner Kara Kirkpatrick Williams on her personal Instagram as well as Unveiled Bridal Co. for bridal beauty services.