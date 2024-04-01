KINGSTON — Aleeza Ben Shalom: The Jewish Matchmaker is LIVE at the Friedman JCC on Tuesday, April 2,

The exclusive meet and greet reception is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. with the main program beginning at 7:30 p.m. $36 members, $50 non-members, $180 Meet and Greet reception and reserved seat.

Step into the captivating world of matchmaking as we go behind the scenes of the hit series with renowned matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom LIVE at the Friedman JCC, 613 SJ Strauss Lane, Kingston.

All are welcome to hear Aleeza share her insights, experiences, and secrets to successful matchmaking. This event offers a unique opportunity to delve into the fascinating world of relationships, love, and the intricate art of finding the perfect match.

Learn about love and be enchanted by the irresistible charisma of Aleeza Ben Shalom! EVERYONE is welcome.

For more information and to purchase tickets, log onto https://friedmanjcc.org/aleeza-ben-shalom-the-jewish-matchmaker-live/ or call 570-824.4646.