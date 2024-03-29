The Tisburys was founded in the Scranton area in 2012 and have since moved into the Philadelphia music scene’s circuit.

Music by The Tisburys was recently featured on 979X’s Locals Only show, featuring songs from NEPA musicians.

Philadelphia indie rock band, The Tisburys, return to the Scranton area to support James Barrett’s March 30 show at The Ritz Theater. Their music was recently featured on 979X’s “Locals Only” show on Sunday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Founder of the Good Things Are Happening Fest, James Barrett will headline the evening with special guests, Jimmy Montague celebrating the release of ” Tomorrow’s Coffee” and The Tisburys.

See the all-ages show Saturday, March 30, at The Ritz Theater. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and performances begin at 7:45 p.m.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Tyler Asay and lead guitarist and vocalist John Domenico have been playing with The Tisburys since 2012, and started playing live in 2016, after their college graduation. Hailing from Clarks Summit, Asay and Domenico originally founded the band in Scranton area before creating a new version when they moved to Philly.

Although The Tisburys started out as Americana folk, over time they’ve incorporated elements of college rock, indie rock, and power pop. They’ve also been tapping into their sing-along friendly style — ya know that good, accessible, small town Springsteen-type rock n’ roll.

The Tisburys released their latest album in the fall 2022 called “Exile on Main Street” available for listening on music streaming platforms. They’re currently finishing up their next album with just a couple more songs left to polish up. The goal release date is fall 2024. They’re already testing out some of the new tunes on the road. *hint*, *hint*.

“Garden” is their favorite song to perform to an audience. It’s an uplifting, catchy track that easily makes you think spring and also features its own music video. Asay calls it their signature song and it really is pure sunshine.

“It’s really special one, I’m really proud of that one,” said Asay.

The Tisburys are currently based out of Philly with some members out of New York so they often make their rounds in major cities. Asay and Domenico have stayed with the band since the beginning. Current members rounding out the band include Doug Keller on guitar, Dan Nazario on drums, and Jason McGovern on keys and vocals.

The Tisburys are looking forward to playing the recently reopened The Ritz Theater. On their last visits to Scranton, the band performed at Mountainfest with Gin Blossoms right before the pandemic and then played Good Things Are Happening Fest with James Barrett in summer 2022.

Asay notes that many venues have closed in the area overtime, so they’re excited that the theater is providing new opportunities for bands — not just Scranton bands — to get in front of the crowd.

“It’s been a minute since there’s been a good mid-sized venue for small to mid-size bands,” said Asay.

The Tisburys have a show Friday, March 29, at Ardmore Music Hall where they’re opening for Buzz Zeemer for a power pop reunion. Then they head to Scranton on Saturday, March 30, to join James Barrett and Jimmy Montague at The Ritz Theater.

They grew up with James Barrett in Clarks Summit and played the inaugural year for the Good Things Are Happening Fest he now hosts annually at the Iron Furnaces. They’re familiar with Jimmy Montague as well since he’s an act from New York.

“We’re all drawing from similar wells,” said Asay.

When he was putting the show together, James Barrett invited The Tisburys to join him and they jumped at the opportunity for a reunion in their once-homebase of Scranton.

“Very excited to be back in Scranton playing at a historic theater with some great friends and super talented musicians,” said Asay.

Next weekend, they’ll head to New York to play Arlene’s Grocery and after that they’ll play World Café Live in Philly on May 22 . The Tisburys are looking forward to staying busy with shows once or twice a month as they head into the spring and summer months.

Spread the word about this busy Philadelphia-based rock band on their way to visit Scranton. Tickets for the Ritz Theater show on Saturday, March 30, are available online and at the door.

Tune into 979X’s Locals Only show on Sunday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Lazy E to hear more great music from rock artists like The Tisburys.