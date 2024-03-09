Let me start out this week’s review by asking you this question: Do you believe in miracles?

If you are curious just how many of your fellow Americans believe in them, it is believed and surveyed that roughly around 80% of people believe miraculous happenings to be true. I, for one would like to believe in them, and I believe I do.

Just like your belief in faith, angels, and again miracles, believing or not believing has no bearing on whether or how often you wish for something, and it doesn’t in fact come to fruition. In the lyrics, of one of Garth Brooks’ best songs and biggest hits, “I thank god for unanswered prayers.”

Ordinary Angels stars 2-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Fatale, The Hunt) as a troubled, lonely hairdresser who gets lost in the bottle a bit too often to keep count. Separated in marriage and estranged from her adult son, Hilary Swank plays real-life Sharon Stevens, who single-handedly rallies an entire community to try and save a severely ill child and her widowed father Ed Schmitt, played humbly by Alan Ritchson (Tv’s Titans, & Reacher).

All I have to say is bring the tissues with you to this one, maybe two boxes in fact, as Ordinary Angels induces plenty of water works. I was unabashedly cowering down in my seat, blotting my eyes and trying to keep the sniffles on the DL from the audience around me. It wasn’t an easy task, I tell you!

This tiny, yet mighty movie has already raked in $6.5 million dollars, and as cliche and corny as it sounds, Ordinary Angels restores your faith in your neighbor. I must admit, I could just be entertained watching Hilary Swank hop around like a bunny in a burlap bag and be fascinated. I have been following her and her impressive career ever since she co-starred in Beverly Hills 90210 and The Next Karate Kid. I’ve been smitten ever since…

Alan Ritchson, who plays the perfect everyday man, is jacked beyond belief — I need to hire his trainer. He definitely doesn’t skip eating his morning Wheaties like I do. Already having co-stared in the Fast and Furious franchise, this dude is onto bigger and better things no doubt.

Ordinary Angels is tender, gentle, and crafted with care. I can’t scream up to the heavens loud enough just how much I adored this story. Ordinary Angels can feel free to pull at my heart strings any day of the week.

“Ordinary Angels,” starring: Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8 1/2” paws out of 10.