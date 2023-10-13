The year was 1973, the first time ever that a horror film was to be nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award. That very film was called The Exorcist, a motion picture based on a 1949 book chronicling a real-life exorcism account. The movie that began a franchise, and an entire catalogue of lesser-valued mostly forgettable spawns to follow, was initially banned in many countries when it originally hit the theaters.

Fast forward exactly 50 years and we are now brought to the direct sequel to the original starring Ellen Burstyn (Requiem For a Dream) reprising her role as “Chris MacNeil,” and even an ever so brief cameo by the more infamous Linda Blair as “Regan.”

The Exorcist was dubbed by many as arguably “The scariest film of all time” — was it? My vote would be in the negative for that notion, but still count me in as a fan. I even had the pleasure of visiting the original home and stark staircase beside it located in Georgetown while on one of my trips to the greater D.C. area. Talk about having to pinch oneself!

At least with the new Exorcist: Believer, the theater chains around the world are not handing out barf bags with each ticket purchase as they did over a half a century ago. Yes, that is a true fact folks! With a legendary film as its original, it is quite a challenge to stand next to such work, but I have to give props to director David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018) for crafting a film that comes close enough.

The story, quality, and direction of “Believer” are jolting and hair-raising in more areas than just the back of your neck. The male lead of this adaptation is Leslie Odom Jr., known mainly for his work in Hamilton. He plays the handsome Victor Fielding, the father of one of two young girls who go into the deep forest and get lost for three days only to be found with no recollection of what just took place. When confronted by the same demonic presence from fifty years earlier, his family must come face to face with the nature of evil.

I will say this latest follow-up is not nearly as over the top as its predecessor. It doesn’t contain the vulgarity or shock value, but still manages to get the job done. Will the “Exorcist: Believer”stand the test of time in the annals of worldwide history like the original classic has managed to do? Nah, it won’t sadly, but in reality, what is the chance that lightening can strike in the same spot twice? Funny you should ask, because this reviewer happens to have a correct answer for that one. Against popular belief, lightening can and often does strike the same place repeatedly, especially if it is a tall and isolated object. For example, the Empire State Building is struck about 25 times per year.

This eerie rendition fell short of its opening weekend expectations, but still “possessed” itself (no pun intended) a not too shabby $28 million in week one domestically. “Believer,” witch, I mean which (LOL) is said to be just the start of a new trilogy promised, is worthy of your October viewing pleasure.

“The Exorcist: Believer,” starring: Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7 1/2” paws out of 10.