BETHLEHEM — ArtsQuest announces a rise from the grave this Halloweekend for the fifth annual Zombie Ball presented by Lehigh Valley Scream Park.

This Halloween bash is set for Friday, October 27, from 8 p.m. to midnight in the Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center. Wear your best costume and be ready to have a spooktacular night…and maybe even win some cash prizes!

Get your tarot cards read by aerialist Auset Gypsy before you experience her death-defying live performance. Let the gourd times roll with top hits by DJ AJ Stack that will liven up your soul, followed by food and drink specials that will satisfy your desire for brains and blood.

Tickets for the Zombie Ball are $13 per person and you can purchase tickets online or at the SteelStacks. This event is for zombies 18+ only.