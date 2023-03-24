Every year there are swarms of films both independent and mainstream that fly completely under the radar. Some are actually pretty decent, and some not so much, explaining why there was no fanfare shown to them. “Armageddon Time” boasts a strong cast with Anne Hathaway (The Intern) playing “Esther Graff,” a mom, wife, and PTA president at the school where her troubled son Paul attends.

The focus of this gentle film indeed is sixth grader Paul. An immigrant coming-of-age story in a deeply trying world. Paul becomes best friends with a local black boy, which stirs up the pot set in this early 80’s era filled with stigmas. As a country and a world at large, we have come quite a long way since the 1980’s, but quite frankly not as far as I would have hoped and expected when I was just Paul’s ripe age.

Veteran acting legend Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal) returns to the silver screen once again as Grandpa to Paul. Trying to mentor him and keep the young misfit on the right track, it was with great pleasure watching Mr. Hopkins do his thing. My Momma tried really hard to keep me on the straight and narrow, but we see how that turned out! I’m a hot mess, minus the hot. I was once approached about doing some modeling. I was fully on board until I found out the gig was for Ol’ Roy dog foods international.

What resonated to me most of all in this movie was the first frost that we all feel as youths. That first instrumental loss in our lives that changes everything, including our naive view on the world. Innocence forever lost. Armageddon Time was in fact named one of the top 10 best independent films of the year by the esteemed National Board of Review.

“Armageddon Time” in the end is about lesson and consequence. Life is tricky and it does not come with a manual. This film instills in us to work hard and try to fit in. If fitting in isn’t quite your forte, then stand out. But let’s all try to make a difference together for the better. After all, we get one life, not two.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score” “6 1/2” Paws out of 10.