Rising comedian out of NYC, Sam Morril tears up stages, shows, podcasts, and other projects across the country. He performs at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, April 1 for his Class Act Tour.

Morril’s debut comedy album from 2015 was also named “Class Act” and he re-employs the tongue-in-cheek sentiment to encompass his latest tour. In Morril’s context, he calls himself “a class act” in a sarcastic light.

“It’s a funny, intense compliment in a way,” said Morril. “I call myself something that isn’t necessarily true. “Class Act” is something you say about someone when they die.”

The self-deprecating, sarcastic nickname plays right into Morril’s comedic style. It’s the perfect backhanded compliment that speaks to the content attendees can expect at the Kirby Center. Morril’s blunt, sarcastic attitude brings a hilariously edgy perspective to dating, friends, and other life experiences.

Sam Morril is not just funny, he’s also BUSY. He debuted his Comedy Special, “Same Time Tomorrow,” on Netflix in 2022 (…and I’ve been quoting it in regular conversation all month). He hosts multiple podcasts, appears on late night shows, and even had a cameo in “The Joker.”

He also appeared on David Letterman’s “That’s My Time” where he performed a comedy set and then sat down to be interviewed by the king of late-night himself. Morril calls the interview a career highlight.

“He’s somebody I’ve always looked up to. There are few people that can do what’s he’s done in history,” said Morril. “He’s an icon. I feel fortunate to be able to be interviewed by him at this time in his career. “

“It’s cool that he’s really that interesting and that curious. A lot of interviewers aren’t like that. It was surreal to be on Dave Letterman’s show, with him asking me about my rooftops parties,” continued Morril.

One of the things that popularized Morril was his rooftop stand-up comedy specials, in which he cleverly performed outdoors during COVID restrictions. In a rare moment of independent comedy, Morril self-released the set and fans couldn’t get enough.

“Often times people feel the need to put everything together, but with social media you can just run it,” said Morril. “It’s like a recipe. You put the wrong ingredient in there and it just doesn’t work.”

Social media has changed the way comedy reaches audiences. Morril learned to use it as a tool to get in front of fans in new ways that feel more authentic. Sometimes it’s just better not to mess with things and just let the material flow.

“Look, it’s overwhelming and it’s over-saturated, but we’re stripping it back down to be as pure as its ever been. There’s something kind of beautiful about that,” said Morril.

This New York City native looks forward to trying his act on a new audience in Wilkes-Barre. Morril grew up in Manhattan and raised himself on New York comedy. Beginning standup in his teens. he fought to get where he is now and it wasn’t easy.

“It’s good to start young, because you’re too young to know how hard it is,” said Morril. “It’s different when you take your act beyond friends. It takes a minute. You have to learn how to be funny for strangers. But, there are advantages to doing it in New York. You don’t know what you’re up against with other comedians. You hope other comedians will give you the benefit of the doubt to get better. And I did get better.”

In addition to his darkly funny humor, Morril is also known for his killer crowd-work during his show, something growing up in New York City has likely prepared him for.

“There’s a bluntness New Yorkers have, an energy that New Yorkers have. New Yorkers are always pissed off,” said Morril. “I was watching “The Taking of Pelham 123” recently and I think I like that movie so much because everyone is in a bad mood — all the blue-collar workers, the mayor — everyone’s pissed off! And, there’s something really united about that feeling.”

Morril recently teamed up that New York state of mind with Julian Edelman, former wide receiver for the New England Patriots for 12 seasons. They host sports history podcast, “Games with Names,” where they host guests like Eli Manning and David Ortiz. Edelman grew up in the Bay Area and became a Boston sports legend, so he’s a great match for Morril’s knowledge in New York sports.

“He’s a fun guy to podcast with because he knows so much about football. He’s an overachiever, he really had to prove himself for the city to accept him,” said Morril of co-hosting with Edelman.

The podcast is a lovely marriage between New York and Boston, often the best rivalry in sports. That blunt, loud, passionate energy is something the two cities have in common.

“I was in Boston watching the Celtics and I had people screaming at me all night — I loved it. Because that’s what it’s like with your neighbor, you’re connected,” said Morril. “I love Boston, it’s a beautiful city. There’s a lot of similarities between New York and Boston. The people in Boston are funny people, they’re funny. There’s a cynicism to Boston people I really like, they can be mean and warm at the same time.”

Morril says he loves stand-up but also needs other things to focus on, so he’s always dreaming up new projects and ideas. In addition to comedy, he recently released Bodega Cat Whiskey, with co-host on his other podcast, Mark Normand on “We Might Be Drunk Podcast.”

He’s writing, he’s performing, he’s everywhere, so who knows where we’ll spot Sam Morril next in 2023! Keep an eye out for this rising star. His Class Act Tour runs through summer and stops in Wilkes-Barre on April 1 at the F.M. Kirby Center.