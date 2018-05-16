Man of the Week: Tyler Dempsey

Name: Tyler Dempsey

Age: 26

Location: Clarks Summit

Who do you admire? I admire anyone that strives to continually grow as a person. I find admiration and inspiration in people that, regardless of their occupation or skill set, strive to evolve into better versions of themselves.

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? I’d have to say my fitness/health journey. I lost 125 pounds by eating a healthy vegetarian diet and exercising. The transformation improved not only my health but many aspects of my life. It serves as a reminder that I can accomplish whatever I set my mind to.

What three things can you not live without? Gallbladder, appendix, wisdom teeth

What would your theme song be? “Video” by India Arie

What motivates you to succeed? Past failures inform my motivations and my aspiration.

What are you most grateful for? My health, family, friends and my dog Finley!

What are you most passionate about? Music, fitness, Finley, self-development

