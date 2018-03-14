Man of the Week: Tom Reilly

Name: Tom Reilly

Age: 30

Location:Wilkes-Barre

What is your life motto? Mean people suck -“Lisa Reilly”

What three things can you not live without? My amazing wife, my beautiful daughter and a camera

What is your favorite Weekender feature ? Concerts and events

Who do you admire? My parents. Being a great dad and husband is my biggest priority, and it’s them who, by example, showed me how to do it.

What would your last meal be? My wife’s soup and a thei tea

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? Creating a human being named Nora and creating a family

What was your favorite concert? Iration at the Stone Pony and Dispatch at Madison Square Garden is a tie.

What do you do for fun? Create stuff … photos, videos, music, art, family.

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? What you are wasting your time worrying about? Right now will soon be irrelevant.

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? The people and the seasons

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Happy

How would your friends best describe you?

I actually didn’t know so I polled a couple, after some hilarious joking responses, I got: creative, optimistic, kind and empathetic.

What motivates you to succeed? That the alternative is to fail and who wants that?

What are you most grateful for? Having a shot at this life thing; I don’t quite understand it but it’s pretty incredible!

What is an ideal weekend for you ? To photograph a beautiful wedding with my wife assisting, then spend the rest making memories with the family … in Paris.

How would you describe yourself in three words or less? Dad, husband, photograher

What do most people not know about you? I’m oddly good at yoyoing.

What would constitute a “perfect” day for you? My wife giving birth to my daughter was a pretty perfect day for me. I have another perfect day scheduled for early August as well!

What are your top personal values? Honesty, empathy and being kind. If you’ve got them you’re set.

What’s your philosophy in life? That it’s an insane, fascinating, mysterious ride. Enjoy.

What was the best phase in your life? This exact moment, and I plan on that being the answer forever.

