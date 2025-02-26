One thing about me…I love good food and good drinks. Thankfully, I live in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where there are countless delicious spots to stop for both. So, here’s a collection of excellent local restaurants, bars, and cafes I’ve hit in the past six months!

The Salad Shop in Scranton – “The Lindsey” Mia Via in Luzerne – Short Rib Ravioli Smoak’s BBQ & Meatery in Lake Winola – MTO Mac n’ Cheese Bowl with Brisket and Pulled Pork Burrito Loco Cantina & Grill in Dickson City – Mango Mojito Desaki in Swiftwater – Desaki Roll and Pink Pearl Roll, featuring Lychee Martini Café No. 27 in Clarks Summit – Lavender Matcha Snapper’s Bar & Grill in Lake Winola – Steak Night Special 409 Adams (Misfits) in Scranton – Moonracer Cocktail (Special) Smoak’s again, because it’s just so photogenic and yummy! FIT AF – Meal Delivery Service Strange Brew @ The Strange and Unusual in Kingston – Sweethearts Latte (Special) The Union Craft House in Taylor – Sweet Sauce Flatbread The Tomato Bar in Pittston – Clams (Special)

Dang, I’m getting hungry just writing this list!

I believe in treating yo’ self. No matter your budget, you deserve to eat and drink amazing things and there is no shortage of excellent options from Scranton to Swiftwater to let yourself have a bit of fun! Order the special, try somewhere new, go find that mouth-watering thing you saw on Instagram!

Is there anywhere else in NEPA I just have to try? Shoot me an email at glang@timesleader.com and let me know.