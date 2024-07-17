Create berry special memories at this seasonal attraction

The Country Carousel is the perfect ride for children and parents to enjoy together.

Lakeland Orchard offers activities for both kids and adults to enjoy throughout summer and fall.

Fill your own container full of berries at Lakeland Orchard for Summer Fest through July 28.

This scenic farm and orchard has so many facets to explore, from their lavender fields to their hard ciders.

For the adults, Lakeland Orchard offers a selection of hard ciders and other summery delights, such as the Blueberry Frozen Pour or, my favorite, Jenn’s Cider pictured here.

SCOTT TWP — For a picturesque day that’s ripe for the pickin, it’s berry season at Lakeland Orchard!

Summer Fest just opened after July 4 at this expansive venue focused on highlighting freshest local produce of the season. This July, it’s all about picking raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries as well as live entertainment, axe throwing, lumberjack shows, food, drinks, games, and rides.

This Lackawanna County attraction is incredibly dynamic; great for a day with the kids, an Instagrammable day with the gang, or even a romantic day with the boo. It’s an orchard, a farm, a playground, and a cidery all rolled into one.

Upon entry, I received a plastic container for picking my own blackberries to-go. And WOW, I’ve never seen blackberries this large!!! These babies were triple the size of anything in grocery stores!

Berry picking was truly a magical experience. I felt like a fairy princess as I filled my container full of perfect, fully ripe fruit to get in all my antioxidants on these heatwave July days. Flowy pastel dress optional.

It’s berry picking season at Lakeland Orchard! Stop by Summer Fest to choose your own blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries from their fields.

However most importantly, for adults, there’s a selection of signature hard ciders for sippin’ along on your adventures. You can also find plenty of wines and brews from local makers. (And yes, you can call an Uber from here if need be.)

Head into the Cider Garden for creative food and beverage choices. I enjoyed “The Herd” sandwich from their grilled cheese stand. Among other options for Summer Fest faire were chicken on a bun, pit BBQ, and more!

Many recipes are berry deliciously inspired by the current fresh produce — blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, including their Summer Fest specials, the Blueberry King Slush and Blueberry Cobbler.

There, you can also find outdoor axe throwing at “Lumberjaxe” for both adults and children to test their skills. Not to mention, the corn box — a sensory experience for young children to play in piles of kernels and for parents & guardians to get, what I’m now calling, “A very NEPA pedicure.”

Most activities are perfect for everybody of all ages to participate, including the Lakeland Express, the Country Carousel, the Cow Trains, and of course — the farms!

I also witnessed the Lumberjack Games for myself as two skilled, rugged men from Wisconsin, Nick and AJ, competed against each other in a variety of challenges… from the fastest saw to the fastest tree climber to the old-fashioned log roll. It’s basically like Magic Mike, but for mountain women.

It was neck and neck the whole way! Nick was pulling ahead in the beginning with the saws but then AJ climbed that tree in mere seconds! So, it all came down to the log roll…AJ won one, Nick won one, and eventually AJ took the final round to come out on top as “Cotton Eyed Joe” played him to victory. What a show! It was truly spectacle unlike anything I’ve seen out on the streets of Scranton.

Nope, for entertainment like this, you’ve got to venture out off the beaten path and out into nature. Bring your sunscreen and your smartphone fully charged for all the great pics you are gonna get on this scenic adventure through this vast farm in Scott Twp.

Summer Fest runs through July 28. Next month, August is all about the cut-flowers when Blooms & Butterflies begins August 1 through August 25 and then it’s onto the Apple Harvest Festival.