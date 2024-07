Still saying there’s nothing to do in this town? Shame on you. This weekend is full of entertainment everyday! There’s killer music at the Ritz Theater in Scranton, the Mountain Beer and Wine Festival at Penn’s Peak, Rockin’ the River on the Susquehanna, Dierks Bentley at the Pavilion, and so much more to see and do.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Punk band out of NEPA, Old Daggers are taking over the The VSpot Bar on Saturday, July 20. Michael Kane and the Morning Afters will open the show. We covered them for Locals Only last summer and they’ve been getting bigger and bigger ever since!

by: Gabrielle Lang

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Victor Fiore

THURS, JULY 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

QT Trio

FRI, JULY 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

Roux

SAT, JULY 20, 2:00 P.M.

–

Jonathan Dressler

SUN, JULY 21, 2:00 P.M.

Flaxy Morgan

THURS, JULY 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam

FRI, JULY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, JULY 20, 7:00 P.M.

Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles with opening act, The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans

FRI, JULY 19, 6:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Mike Elward

THURS, JULY 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Chatter

FRI, JULY 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

Old Daggers

SAT, JULY 20, 9:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Alien Ant Farm

FRI, JULY 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Various Hip-Hop Artists @ ATMOSFERE MUSIC FESTIVAL!

SAT, JULY 20, 6:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Idol Kings – A Tribute to REO Speedwagon and Journey @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JULY 18, 7:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JULY 18, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, JULY 18, 10:00 P.M.

–

Jeff Jam Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JULY 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Breakers

FRI, JULY 19, 8:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Switzer @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JULY 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JULY 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Emily’s Toybox @ Breakers

SAT, JULY 20, 8:30 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JULY 20, 9:30 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

THURS, JULY 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Johnny Folsom 4 -Tribute to Johnny Cash

FRI, JULY 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas, Keith & Heidi from The Who Knows Band @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival

SAT, JULY 20, 12:00 P.M.

–

Maury & Tim from The Shellshocked Churchills, South Penn Dixie Trio @ Mountain Beer and Wine Festival

SUN, JULY 21, 12:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Sarah Sings

THURS, JULY 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Mr Jones & Me

FRI, JULY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

SAT, JULY 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Live Entertainment @ Journey to Recovery Fundraisers

SUN, JULY 21, 12:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

The Music Room

FRI, JULY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Pat Motto

SAT, JULY 20, 7:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, JULY 20, 1:00 P.M.

–

Jeffrey James Band

SUN, JULY 21, 1:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Bad Girlfriend

FRI, JULY 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jay Luke

SUN, JULY 21, 4:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, JULY 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Static in the Attic

FRI, JULY 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, JULY 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Samantha G & John

SUN, JULY 21, 4:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, JULY 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jeanne & Gary

FRI, JULY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Deja Vu

SAT, JULY 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SUN, JULY 21, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Pickups Duo

FRI, JULY 19, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Second Dimension Duo

FRI, JULY 19, 8:00 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Rolled Up

FRI, JULY 19, 8:00 P.M.

ROOF AT OPPENHEIM

James Barrett & Friends

SUN, JULY 21, 2:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Bon Jovi & Poison Tribute @ Streamside

FRI, JULY 19, 6:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Wanabees

FRI, JULY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jug O’ Jack

SAT, JULY 20, 9:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Grateful Dub: a Reggae-infused tribute to Jerry Garcia & The Grateful Dead

SAT, JULY 20, 8:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR LOUNGE

Eric Rudy

FRI, JULY 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Destination West

SAT, JULY 20, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

The Infamous Stringdusters @ Sherman Theater

THURS, JULY 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bollocks – Sex Pistols Tribtue

FRI, JULY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hot Tuna @ Sherman Theater

FRI, JULY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dancing Queens w/ Pocono Pops Symphony Orchestra @ Sherman Theater

SAT, JULY 20, 6:30 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Dan Wilkins Duo @ thejoint53

FRI, JULY 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio @ thejoint53

SAT, JULY 20, 7:00 P.M.

SPLIT ROCK RESORT

All That Glitters

SUN, JULY 21, 2:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Nicks In Time – Stevie Nicks Tribute Band

SAT, JULY 20, 7:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Triple Fret

FRI, JULY 19, 6:30 P.M

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, JULY 20, 6:30 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, JULY 19, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro

SAT, JULY 20, 6:30 P.M.

–

Woodshed Prophets

SUN, JULY 21, 3:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Blackout! Neon Glow Party

THURS, JULY 18, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, JULY 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

FRI, JULY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jonathan Dressler

SAT, JULY 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Matt Miskie

SUN, JULY 21, 3:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Tori V

FRI, JULY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bryan Banks

SUN, JULY 21, 4:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Buzz Ayres

THURS, JULY 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Pour Decisions

FRI, JULY 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

The 335

SAT, JULY 20, 9:00 P.M.

–

Karaoke w/ DJ Pat Moore

SUN, JULY 21, 7:00 P.M.

THE PAVILION AT MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

Dierks Bentley

FRI, JULY 19, 6:00 P.M.

FARMERS INN & TAVERN

Butter N’ Onions

FRI, JULY 19, 8:00 P.M.

OLD FORT BREWING

Rose Ostrowski

FRI, JULY 19, 6:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Sosa

FRI, JULY 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Tom

SAT, JULY 20, 9:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Smoking Section @ Funk Night

FRI, JULY 19, 9:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

DJ Pat Moore – Karaoke Party

FRI, JULY 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Edwin

SAT, JULY 20, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.