WILKES-BARRE – The Cancelled Podcast with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield will bring its live show to The F.M. Kirby Center on Wednesday, September 18, at 7:00 p.m. as part of their Cancelled Cross Country Tour.

Tickets on sale to the public Friday, July 19, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at F.M. Kirby Center Box Office by stopping by or calling during regular business hours.

Ticket Prices are set at $39.00, $49.00 and $69.00 plus fees. Meet & Greet packages are also available as well as the Cancelled Cross Country Tour Package.

CANCELLED is hitting the stage LIVE once again this fall for a chance to get up close and personal with your favorite co-host besties, Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield.

Remember when Tana destroyed Matt Rife’s career in one line? That was THIS podcast. Then, Brooke absolutely buried him by bringing all the girls he was two-timing her with out on stage during their live tour.

If you’ve heard their viral show, you already know! These two up-and-coming ladies are fearlessly unfiltered, uncut, and interactive both on and off the microphone. They’re comfortable and confident with exactly who they are…and they don’t care who knows it.

If you didn’t think they were holding back before, just wait till you see them live! CANCELLED LIVE will not only continue to spill the tea you see every week on their podcast, but it will be with no cuts, no bleeps, and maybe they’ll even cancel themselves a time or two by saying all the things that they can’t say online!

I mean, Tana is literally making headlines THIS WEEK about something she said on the podcast, so I’m dying to know what these two will share with a whole crowd in NEPA.

Who knows what Tana and Brooke will say LIVE when they hit the stage at Wilkes-Barre’s historic F.M. Kirby Center on Wednesday, September 18. Grab tickets to be in the room to hear it all!