This week in the MPP studio, Bill sits down with Anthony Tallarico, Founder of Vicon Design Group. In this episode, they explore the multifaceted journey of balancing entrepreneurship with family life.

As both fathers and business owners, they dive into the trials and triumphs of building a business while nurturing a fulfilling family life. They discuss the invaluable lessons learned from overcoming fear of the unknown in entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of resilience, manifestation, and a supportive network.

You’ll also hear expert insights into custom home design as Anthony shares his tips for creating functional and practical living spaces tailored to individual needs.

The conversation underscores the significance of thoughtful planning in transforming a house into a sanctuary. Throughout the episode, themes of personal growth, work-life balance, and the relentless pursuit of purpose and legacy are woven into the dialogue. They reflect on the sacrifices made and the deeper significance of true appreciation and connection in their professional lives.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.