Back Mountain business takes charcuterie on the go

Book Salt and Honey by Marin on Wheels to give guests an unforgettable food experience at your next event.

BACK MOUNTAIN — The locally-owned charcuterie company is going mobile with an exciting expansion.

In line with their dedication to an artful charcuterie experience, Salt & Honey by Marin is unveiling their new food truck this spring. This Sweet Valley-based business started by a mother and daughter team is proud to share upcoming availability for event bookings covering corporate events, festivals, weddings, showers, home parties, and everything in between!

Curated charcuterie on the move? Salt & Honey said “why not?” This locally-owned and operated company believes that great food and great memories go hand-in-hand, so they’re excited to bring an elevated approach to mobile culinary services starting late April 2024.

Rethink what you know about run-of-the-mill catering. Book Salt & Honey by Marin “On Wheels” to put delightful fruit, cheese, meat, and nut platters into the hands of guests instead of boring ol’ hors d’oeuvres. They’ll be offering personal sized charcuterie boards, charcuterie skewers, charcuterie cups, kids munchables, a brie box, caprese cups, and more as they finalize their menu.

Marin continues to offer made to-order charcuterie assortments, hand-crafted graze tables, and immersive workshops in addition to their new food truck services. Secure them for a local event or learn more about the process by attending one of their classes in Luzerne County. No matter how you partake in Salt & Honey, customers will enjoy the same level of service, customization, and gourmet-level arrangements

Salt & Honey by Marin holds onto their commitment to quality even with this new introduction. With a selection of premium, handcrafted boards, artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, and more — each item is prepared to match exceptional standards. This unique business tailors their food to the palette of their customers, making each encounter truly special for each guest.

This Back Mountain business looks forward to continuing doing what they do best — adding a little charcuterie magic to your special occasion. Look out for their new mobile services to taste test these scrumptious, colorful boards for yourself.